    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SNGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-17
23.40 RUB   +1.74%
01:45a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement of a significant fact on convening the general shareholders? meeting of the issuer
EQ
05/16'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and its agenda
EQ
05/05'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors
EQ
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors

05/19/2022 | 02:18am EDT
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement of a significant fact on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors

19-May-2022 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Information statement[i]  of a significant fact

on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors

 

Quorum for the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and the results of voting:

According to the Charter, the number of the members of the Board of Directors of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC is 9 persons.

Nine members of the Board of Directors of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC participated in voting. This meeting is competent to adopt resolutions.

The resolutions are adopted by 9 votes.

 

Content of the resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors:

To recommend the annual general shareholders? meeting of  ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC to adopt the following resolution: ?To declare dividend payment: RUB 4.73 per preference share of  ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC, RUB 0.8 per ordinary share of  ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC. Payment of dividends to natural persons being the recipients of the dividends shall be made by JSC ?Surgutinvestneft?, the registrar of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC; payment of dividends to legal persons being the recipients of the dividends ? by ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC. To set 20 July 2022 as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.?

 

Date of the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022.

 

Date and number of the minutes of the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors which adopted the resolutions: 18 May 2022, Minutes No. 5p.

 

Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003;

preference shares: 2-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

 

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

 

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 162659
EQS News ID: 1356233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
