  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC : Information statement on disclosure of consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

08/17/2021 | 10:16am EDT
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on disclosure of consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements 17-Aug-2021 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement on disclosure by the issuer of consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

The issuer's full corporate name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company

The issuer's abbreviated corporate name "Surgutneftegas" PJSC

Type of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited)

Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Date of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 14.08.2021.

Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Information on the auditor who prepared the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer:

-- full corporate name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company;

-- location: 127055, Moscow, Tikhvinsky Lane, 7, bld. 3, office 20;

-- INN: 7708000473;

-- OGRN code: 1027739273946

Website where the issuer published the text of the consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312.

Date of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 16.08.2021.

Date when the issuer published on the website the text of the consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements: 17.08.2021.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US8688612048 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:          SGGD 
LEI Code:      2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.:  120198 
EQS News ID:   1227131 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 17, 2021 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

