    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SNGS)
  Summary
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC : Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

08/16/2021 | 11:03am EDT
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer 16-Aug-2021 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement on quarterly report disclosure

by the issuer

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for II Q 2021.

Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: issuer's report (quarterly report) for II quarter 2021.

Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report:

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5

Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 16.08.2021.

A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US8688612048 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:          SGGD 
LEI Code:      2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.:  120095 
EQS News ID:   1226832 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226832&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

