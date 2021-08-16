'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by the issuer

Information statement on quarterly report disclosure

by the issuer

"Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for II Q 2021.

Type of the document disclosed by the issuer and the reporting period for which the document is compiled: issuer's report (quarterly report) for II quarter 2021.

Website used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report:

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=5

Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 16.08.2021.

A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such a copy.

Website used by the issuer to disclose information:

http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/;

http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312