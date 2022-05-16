Log in
    SNGS   RU0008926258

SURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY

(SNGS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  05-12
22.13 RUB   -1.86%
07:45a'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and its agenda
EQ
05/05'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement on certain resolutions adopted by the issuer?s Board of Directors
EQ
04/29'SURGUTNEFTEGAS' PJSC : Information statement of a significant fact on the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors and its agenda
EQ
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and its agenda

05/16/2022 | 07:45am EDT
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and its agenda

16-May-2022 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[i]

on the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors and its agenda

 

 

Date when the chairperson of the issuer?s Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors: 13 May 2022.

 

Date of the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors: 18 May 2022.

 

Agenda of the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors:

1. Approval of the agenda for the annual general shareholders? meeting of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC and adopting resolutions related to holding the annual general shareholders? meeting of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC.

2. Preliminary approval of the annual report, review of the annual accounting (financial) statements of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC for 2021, audit opinion, the Auditing Committee?s report, and the annual report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, review of the Board of Directors? performance evaluation report.

3. Review of proposed distribution of profit and loss of ?Surgutneftegas? PJSC for 2021, including recommendations for the shareholders regarding the size, form, and procedure for payment of dividends on shares of each category, as well as the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined.

4. Nomination of the auditor.

5. Approval of draft resolutions proposed to the annual general shareholders? meeting, the form and text of ballot papers, the scope of information (materials) to be made available to persons entitled to participate in the annual general shareholders? meeting.

 

Identifying attributes of the issuer?s securities as per the resolution on the issue of such securities, in case the agenda of the meeting of the issuer?s Board of Directors includes issues related to exercising the rights vested in the certain issuer?s securities

 Class, category (type) of the securities: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities and their state registration date:

- ordinary: 1 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

- preference: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

 

 

[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 161993
EQS News ID: 1353397

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353397&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
