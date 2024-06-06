Wednesday, 6 June 2024

SURIA CAPITAL ANNOUNCES JOINT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH BEDI FOR JESSELTON DOCKLANDS 1 DEVELOPMENT AT KOTA KINABALU PORT

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is pleased to announce the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Jesselton Docklands 1 Sdn Bhd, a joint venture company between Suria Capital and BEDI Development, for the development of a 2.534-hectare land parcel in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

In February this year, Suria Capital entered into two joint venture agreements with BEDI Development, a 75%-owned subsidiary of EXSIM Development Sdn Bhd, for the development of 2.534 hectares (Land 1) and 11.69 hectares (Land 2) at Kota Kinabalu Port. Under these agreements, the formed joint venture companies, Jesselton Docklands 1 Sdn Bhd and Jesselton Docklands 2 Sdn Bhd, will be the developers for the integrated mixed-commercial projects on Land 1 and Land 2, respectively.

The development on Land 1, known as the Jesselton Docklands 1 Project, will serve as the foundation for the entire Docklands development, designed as an integrated tourism-focused development.

The Jesselton Docklands 1 Project will be executed in three phases, each featuring various commercial buildings:

Phase 1- This phase will include a 3-floor commercial shop lot, 1-floormixed-retail space, 7-floor office tower and two 25-floor commercial suites towers with 568 units and 463 units for each tower respectively. Phase 2 - This phase will include a 2-floor commercial shop lot with mezzanine and 29-floor commercial suites tower with 437 units Phase 3 - This phase will include a 2-floor commercial shop lot with mezzanine, 7-floor hotel tower and 21-floor commercial service suites tower with 251 units.

The project is expected to commence within one year of the effective date, with an estimated development period of six years.

Suria Capital, as the proprietor, is projected to receive an estimated entitlement of RM180 million from the Jesselton Docklands 1 Project, representing 18% of the project's estimated net development value of RM1.0 billion. This entitlement will be