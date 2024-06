Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is a Malaysia-based company that is engaged in investment holding and property development. The Company's segments include Property development and leasing, Port operations, Logistics and bunkering, Contract and engineering and ferry terminal operations, and Investment holding. The Property development and leasing segment is engaged in the development and leasing of commercial properties. The Port operations include the provision and maintenance of port services and facilities, the regulation and control of the management of ports and distribution of port cargo handling equipment and related spare parts. The Logistics and bunkering segment provides bunkering and related services. The Contract and engineering and ferry terminal operations include construction contracts, provision of project management, technical support services and operation of the ferry terminal. The Investment holding segment includes investments in deposits and investment securities.

Sector Marine Port Services