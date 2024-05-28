PRESS RELEASE

Monday, 27 May 2024

SURIAGROUP DELIVERS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS, RECORDS 41% INCREASE IN PBT

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad ("SuriaGroup" or the "Group") is pleased to announce a strong operational and financial performance for the first quarter period ended 31

March 2024 ("1QFY24").

SuriaGroup recorded a 41% increase in profit before tax for 1QFY24 of RM 19.7 million compared to RM 14.0 million in the previous corresponding quarter. The increase led to a net profit of RM 14.9 million, significantly up from RM 10.6 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The primary driver of this growth was the increased contributions from the port operations segment, the Group's core business, due to higher throughput. The Group's total revenue for 1QFY24 stood at RM 73.8 million, marking a 15.4% increase from RM 63.9 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

In line with this performance, the Group's earnings per share rose to RM 4.30 compared to RM 3.07 in the previous year's quarter.

For the current quarter, the port operations segment, managed by the subsidiary

Sabah Ports Sdn. Bhd., contributed 92% to the Group's revenue. The ports' overall

cargo throughput (excluding containers) increased by 4%, driven by higher volumes of bulk oil, fertilizer, wood products, and general cargo. The total tonnage handled for the current quarter and year-to-date was 4.9 million metric tonnes, compared to 4.7 million metric tonnes in the prior year-to-date. Meanwhile, container volume increased by 19%, rising to 117,804 TEUs from 98,980 TEUs in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Looking ahead, the Group is optimistic about its prospects, bolstered by strategic collaborations and development projects. The partnership between Sabah Ports and DP World for the long-term management of Sapangar Bay Container Port (SBCP) will enhance container handling capacity, improve the port's connectivity, and optimize terminal workflows. The goal is to elevate SBCP into a regional hub for the BIMP-EAGA markets.