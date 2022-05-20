Suria Capital Berhad : 1QFY2022

FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
CONTENTS
PAGE
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
7
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134
9
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Part B: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to Main Market Listing Requirements of
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
24
SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))
Condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
For the quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022
Quarter and
Year-to-date ended
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
Revenue from operations
56,386
50,322
Revenue from construction services
for concession infrastructure
14,582
4,366
Total revenue
70,968
54,688
Cost of sales
Operational cost
(35,933)
(36,334)
Construction services cost
for concession infrastructure
(14,582)
(4,366)
Total cost of sales
(50,515)
(40,700)
Gross profit
20,453
13,988
Other items of income
Interest income
822
405
Other income
5,940
5,810
Other items of expense
Administrative expenses
(9,076)
(8,432)
Finance costs
(57)
(105)
Other expenses
(644)
(246)
Profit before tax
A14
17,438
11,420
Income tax expense
A15
(3,545)
(2,447)
Profit net of tax
13,893
8,973
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
for the period
13,893
8,973
Profit net of tax attributable to:
Owners of the Company
13,893
8,973
Non-controlling interests
-
-
13,893
8,973
1
SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))
Condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (continued)
For the quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022
Quarter and
Year-to-date ended
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
Note
Unaudited
Unaudited
RM'000
RM'000
Earnings per ordinary share
attributable to owners of the
Company (sen per share):
Basic
A16
4.02
2.59
The above unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD
(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))
Condensed consolidated statements of financial position
