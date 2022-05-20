Log in
    SURIA   MYL6521OO008

SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

(SURIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  05-18
1.150 MYR    0.00%
03:35aSURIA CAPITAL BERHAD : 1qfy2022
PU
01:01aSuria Capital's Profit, Revenue Climb in Q1
MT
04/14Suria Capital Holdings Berhad Appoints Puan Norlija @ Norlijah Binti Danin as Non Independent and Non Executive Member of Risk Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Suria Capital Berhad : 1QFY2022

05/20/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

  • CO M P A N YN O: 1 9 8 3 0 1 0 0 1 6 6 2 ( 9 6 8 9 5 - W ) )
    ( IN C O R P O R A T E D I N MA L A Y S I A )

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

CONTENTS

PAGE

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

1

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Part A: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to MFRS 134

9

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Part B: Explanatory Notes Pursuant to Main Market Listing Requirements of

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad

24

SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))

Condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

For the quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022

Quarter and

Year-to-date ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

Revenue from operations

56,386

50,322

Revenue from construction services

for concession infrastructure

14,582

4,366

Total revenue

70,968

54,688

Cost of sales

Operational cost

(35,933)

(36,334)

Construction services cost

for concession infrastructure

(14,582)

(4,366)

Total cost of sales

(50,515)

(40,700)

Gross profit

20,453

13,988

Other items of income

Interest income

822

405

Other income

5,940

5,810

Other items of expense

Administrative expenses

(9,076)

(8,432)

Finance costs

(57)

(105)

Other expenses

(644)

(246)

Profit before tax

A14

17,438

11,420

Income tax expense

A15

(3,545)

(2,447)

Profit net of tax

13,893

8,973

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income

for the period

13,893

8,973

Profit net of tax attributable to:

Owners of the Company

13,893

8,973

Non-controlling interests

-

-

13,893

8,973

1

SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))

Condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (continued)

For the quarter and year-to-date ended 31 March 2022

Quarter and

Year-to-date ended

31.03.2022

31.03.2021

Note

Unaudited

Unaudited

RM'000

RM'000

Earnings per ordinary share

attributable to owners of the

Company (sen per share):

Basic

A16

4.02

2.59

The above unaudited condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

(Company No: 198301001662 (96895-W))

Condensed consolidated statements of financial position

As at 31 March 2022

As at

As at

31.03.2022

31.12.2021

Unaudited

Audited

Note

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

A17

56,555

56,725

Investment properties

83,967

83,967

Concession assets

A18

803,132

802,622

Deferred tax assets

7,033

7,632

Other assets

34,456

34,456

Trade and other receivables

92,909

92,909

1,078,052

1,078,311

Current assets

Inventories

A19

10,626

10,646

Trade and other receivables

127,020

124,062

Other assets

16,388

3,110

Tax recoverable

11,544

24,955

Investment securities

A21

89,188

78,833

Cash and bank balances

A20

88,459

79,894

343,225

321,500

TOTAL ASSETS

1,421,277

1,399,811

3

Disclaimer

Suria Capital Holdings Bhd published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
