Surmodics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022 and updated its financial outlook for its fiscal 2022.

Summary of Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Revenue of $26.1 million, a sequential increase of 13%

Record In Vitro Diagnostics revenue of $7.7 million

GAAP EPS of $(0.29), non-GAAP EPS of $(0.22)

Double-digit product sales growth year-over-year from both Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics businesses

“In our second quarter, we continued to grow our customer pipeline and secure new customer accounts for our Sublime™ radial and Pounce™ arterial thrombectomy platforms, further validating our commercialization strategy,” said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc. “In addition, we made progress on our SurVeil™ DCB PMA application by submitting responses to key information requested by the FDA.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $26.1 million, a sequential increase of 13% from total revenue of $23.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total revenue was $35.0 million in the prior-year second quarter, which included $10.8 million in revenue recognized on a $15 million clinical report milestone payment. Medical Device revenue was $18.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $27.9 million in the prior-year period. Medical Device revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 includes $1.4 million from our Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott Vascular, Inc. (“Abbott”) for the SurVeilTM drug-coated balloon, compared to $12.5 million in the prior-year quarter, which included the revenue recognized on the clinical report milestone payment. In Vitro Diagnostics revenue was $7.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $7.1 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 8% and a new record for the In Vitro Diagnostics business.

Diluted GAAP earnings per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss per share of $(0.29), compared to earnings per share of $0.58 in the same prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, loss per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $(0.22), compared to earnings per share of $0.62 in the same prior-year quarter.

As of March 31, 2022, Surmodics reported cash and investments totaling $26.7 million and $10 million in outstanding borrowings on its $25 million line of credit. Surmodics reported $4.2 million of cash used in operating activities and $1.2 million in capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance

As a result of our operating performance for the first six months of fiscal 2022, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. We are increasing our fiscal 2022 revenue expectations to a range of $98 million to $101 million, from our previous range of $97 million to $101 million. We are raising our fiscal 2022 diluted GAAP EPS expectations to a range from a loss per share of $(1.70) to $(1.35), which reflects continued investments to accelerate the Company’s strategy. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for fiscal 2022 is expected to range from a loss per share of $(1.42) to $(1.07).

Surmodics has the potential to receive a $30 million milestone payment during fiscal 2022 or fiscal 2023 related to premarket approval of the SurVeil DCB pursuant to the Abbott Development and Distribution Agreement. The potential revenue associated with the $30 million milestone payment would be approximately $25 million. The milestone payment is reduced to $27 million if premarket approval is received after December 31, 2022. As has been the Company’s practice with past guidance, revenue from regulatory-related milestones is not included in guidance until they are achieved.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor for Forward-looking Statements

This press release, and disclosures related to it, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements regarding our fiscal 2022 strategic objectives and our ability to deliver on our fiscal 2022 financial and strategic objectives; our revenue and loss expectations for fiscal 2022 and beyond, including our fiscal 2022 financial guidance; expectations regarding full-year fiscal 2022 income tax benefit; expectations regarding revenue growth; expectations regarding actions related to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) review of the premarket approval application for, and the potential FDA approval of, our SurVeil DCB; the potential receipt of a premarket approval milestone payment from Abbott; expectations regarding the potential presentation of data from the SWING first-in-human clinical trial; the Company’s strategy; expectations regarding the U.S. launch of the SurVeil DCB; plans for clinical product evaluations; expectations regarding revenue from our Sublime and Pounce product portfolios; expectations regarding fiscal 2022 operating expenses; and our anticipated fiscal 2022 year-end cash balance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: (1) our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our SurVeil DCB (including realization of the full potential benefits of our agreement with Abbott), AvessTM DCB, SundanceTM DCB, and other proprietary products; (2) whether and when the FDA grants premarket approval to the SurVeil DCB; (3) our reliance on third parties (including our customers and licensees) and their failure to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, market, and sell products incorporating our technologies; (4) possible adverse market conditions and possible adverse impacts on our cash flows; (5) the impacts, duration, and severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of responses to it on healthcare systems, the general economy, our business partners, and our operations; (6) our ability to integrate the acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited successfully and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; (7) current and future supply chain constraints; (8) whether anticipated increases in our operating expenses are effective in generating profitable revenues; and (9) the factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and subsequent SEC filings. These reports are available in the Investors section of our website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Surmodics is reporting non-GAAP financial results including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP operating (loss) income percentage, non-GAAP (loss) income before income taxes, non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, provide meaningful insight into our operating performance excluding certain event-specific matters, and provide an alternative perspective of our results of operations. We use non-GAAP measures, including those set forth in this release, to assess our operating performance and to determine payouts under our executive compensation programs. We also are providing guidance on a range of non-GAAP diluted loss per share for fiscal 2022. We believe that presentation of certain non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our results of operations from the same perspective as management and our board of directors and facilitates comparisons of our current results of operations. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding GAAP measures but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with both our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results provided for the specific periods presented, which are attached to this release.

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Product sales $ 13,964 $ 11,783 $ 26,308 $ 21,885 Royalties and license fees 9,844 20,052 17,943 29,386 Research, development and other 2,298 3,160 4,858 6,021 Total revenue 26,106 34,995 49,109 57,292 Operating costs and expenses: Product costs 5,107 4,170 9,604 7,913 Research and development 13,712 12,875 25,375 23,757 Selling, general and administrative 11,116 7,907 20,311 14,930 Acquired intangible asset amortization 1,071 560 2,160 1,116 Total operating costs and expenses 31,006 25,512 57,450 47,716 Operating (loss) income (4,900 ) 9,483 (8,341 ) 9,576 Other (expense) income (102 ) 42 (179 ) (157 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,002 ) 9,525 (8,520 ) 9,419 Income tax benefit (provision) 919 (1,438 ) 1,625 (1,606 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,083 ) $ 8,087 $ (6,895 ) $ 7,813 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.59 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.57 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.58 $ (0.50 ) $ 0.56 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 13,917 13,746 13,896 13,699 Diluted 13,917 13,981 13,896 13,915

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) (See note) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,712 $ 31,153 Available-for-sale securities 2,007 7,717 Accounts receivable, net 11,037 9,169 Contract assets — royalties and license fees 7,242 7,091 Inventories, net 9,471 6,760 Prepaids and other 10,212 8,365 Total Current Assets 64,681 70,255 Property and equipment, net 29,079 30,090 Available-for-sale securities — 2,002 Deferred tax assets 7,181 5,867 Intangible assets, net 33,511 37,054 Goodwill 44,248 45,606 Other assets 5,487 3,718 Total Assets $ 184,187 $ 194,592 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term borrowings 10,000 10,000 Deferred revenue 4,019 4,647 Other current liabilities 14,350 15,168 Total Current Liabilities 28,369 29,815 Deferred revenue 8,423 10,301 Other long-term liabilities 14,132 14,391 Total Liabilities 50,924 54,507 Total Stockholders’ Equity 133,263 140,085 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 184,187 $ 194,592 Note: Derived from audited financial statements as of the date indicated.

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: % of Total % of Total %

Change Medical Device $ 18,453 70.7% $ 27,907 79.7% (33.9)% In Vitro Diagnostics 7,653 29.3% 7,088 20.3% 8.0% Total revenue $ 26,106 $ 34,995 (25.4)% Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: % of Total % of Total %

Change Medical Device $ 35,361 72.0% $ 44,103 77.0% (19.8)% In Vitro Diagnostics 13,748 28.0% 13,189 23.0% 4.2% Total revenue $ 49,109 $ 57,292 (14.3)% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating (loss) income: Medical Device $ (5,612 ) $ 8,564 $ (9,404 ) $ 7,971 In Vitro Diagnostics 3,720 3,809 6,875 7,029 Total segment operating (loss) income (1,892 ) 12,373 (2,529 ) 15,000 Corporate (3,008 ) (2,890 ) (5,812 ) (5,424 ) Total operating (loss) income $ (4,900 ) $ 9,483 $ (8,341 ) $ 9,576

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts Schedule of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flows from Operations (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (4,083 ) $ 8,087 $ (6,895 ) $ 7,813 Income tax (benefit) provision (919 ) 1,438 (1,625 ) 1,606 Depreciation and amortization 2,320 1,906 4,696 3,766 Investment income, net (25 ) (28 ) (51 ) (69 ) Interest expense 129 59 265 119 EBITDA (2,578 ) 11,462 (3,610 ) 13,235 Adjustments: None — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,578 ) $ 11,462 $ (3,610 ) $ 13,235 Cash Flows from Operations Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (4,200 ) $ 16,015 $ (11,226 ) $ 11,745

Guidance Reconciliation: Estimated Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Fiscal 2022 Full-Year Estimate Low High GAAP diluted EPS $ (1.70 ) $ (1.35 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles per diluted share (1) 0.28 0.28 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ (1.42 ) $ (1.07 )

Surmodics, Inc., and Subsidiaries Net (Loss) Income and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Total

Revenue Operating

Loss Operating

Loss

Percentage Loss

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Loss

(2) Diluted

EPS

(3) Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 26,106 $ (4,900 ) (18.8 )% $ (5,002 ) $ (4,083 ) $ (0.29 ) 18.4 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) — 1,071 4.1 % 1,071 973 0.07 Non-GAAP $ 26,106 $ (3,829 ) (14.7 )% $ (3,931 ) $ (3,110 ) $ (0.22 ) 20.9 %

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Income

Percentage Income

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(2) Diluted

EPS Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 34,995 $ 9,483 27.1 % $ 9,525 $ 8,087 $ 0.58 15.1 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) — 560 1.6 % 560 530 0.04 Non-GAAP $ 34,995 $ 10,043 28.7 % $ 10,085 $ 8,617 $ 0.62 14.6 %

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 Total

Revenue Operating

Loss Operating

Loss

Percentage Loss

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Loss

(2) Diluted

EPS

(3) Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 49,109 $ (8,341 ) (17.0 )% $ (8,520 ) $ (6,895 ) $ (0.50 ) 19.1 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) — 2,160 4.4 % 2,160 1,963 0.15 Non-GAAP $ 49,109 $ (6,181 ) (12.6 )% $ (6,360 ) $ (4,932 ) $ (0.35 ) 22.5 %

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 Total

Revenue Operating

Income Operating

Income

Percentage Income

Before

Income

Taxes Net

Income

(2) Diluted

EPS Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 57,292 $ 9,576 16.7 % $ 9,419 $ 7,813 $ 0.56 17.1 % Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) — 1,116 2.0 % 1,116 1,056 0.08 Non-GAAP $ 57,292 $ 10,692 18.7 % $ 10,535 $ 8,869 $ 0.64 15.8 %

(1) Amortization of business acquisition-related intangible assets and associated tax impact. A significant portion of the business acquisition-related amortization is not tax deductible. (2) Net (loss) income includes the effect of the above adjustments on the income tax benefit (provision), taking into account deferred taxes and non-deductible items. Income tax impacts were estimated using the applicable statutory rate (21% in the U.S. and 12.5% in Ireland). (3) Potentially dilutive common shares resulting from dilutive common stock options and non-vested stock relating to restricted stock awards and restricted stock units have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP net loss per share as their effect was antidilutive for three and six months ended March 31, 2022 as a result of the GAAP net loss for these periods.

