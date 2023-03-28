Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Surmodics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRDX   US8688731004

SURMODICS, INC.

(SRDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:10:49 2023-03-28 pm EDT
21.52 USD   +11.88%
12:54pSurmodics Shares Rise 11% After FDA Request for SurVeil Drug-Coated Balloon Info
DJ
10:46aSurmodics Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:57aSurmodics Gets FDA Request for Clarification of SurVeil Drug-Coated Balloon
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surmodics Shares Rise 11% After FDA Request for SurVeil Drug-Coated Balloon Info

03/28/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
By Chris Wack


Surmodics Inc. shares were up 11% at $21.34 after the company said Tuesday it has received formal feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to its proposed approach to submit an amended premarket approval application for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon.

The stock hit its 52-week low of $16 on March 20, and is down 50% in the past 12 months.

Following the receipt of the FDA letter in January, Surmodics said it has been focused on obtaining additional clarification and feedback on the pathway and requirements to submit an amended premarket approval application for the SurVeil DCB in an approvable form.

Surmodics prepared and submitted a Submission Issue Request, under the FDA's Q-Submission Program, to obtain the agency's formal feedback on its proposed approach for addressing the FDA letter. The company has received written feedback from the FDA in response to its Submission Issue Request and completed a Submission Issue Meeting to discuss the request and this written feedback.

In its verbal and written feedback, the FDA requested additional clarification related to already completed biocompatibility studies and revisions to the company's proposed labeling to amend the PMA application to put it into an approvable form.

The company said it is preparing an amended PMA application for submission in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, with a target of receiving premarket approval in the fourth quarter.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1253ET

