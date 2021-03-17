Log in
SURMODICS, INC.

SURMODICS, INC.

(SRDX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surmodics : to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference

03/17/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Webcast is Live on Thursday, March 25, at 10:00 a.m. (ET)

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will make a presentation at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by going to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com, under events and presentations subcategory and selecting the conference's registration page, completing the required fields to register. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 101 M - -
Net income 2021 2,16 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 338x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart SURMODICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surmodics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURMODICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 70,75 $
Last Close Price 54,08 $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gary R. Maharaj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Arens CFO, SVP-Finance & Information Technology
Susan E. Knight Chairman
José H. Bedoya Independent Director
David R. Dantzker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURMODICS, INC.26.03%754
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.86%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.72%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.26%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.1.53%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-10.83%41 846
