Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Surmodics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRDX   US8688731004

SURMODICS, INC.

(SRDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
39.23 USD   -0.30%
04/28Needham Adjusts SurModics' Price Target to $46 From $58; Buy Rating Kept
MT
04/27SURMODICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/27Surmodics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surmodics to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Webcast is Live on Thursday, June 9, at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced Gary Maharaj, president and chief executive officer, and Tim Arens, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, will make a presentation to the investment community at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/srdx/1871025. Additionally, access the live audio webcast by navigating to the upcoming events under the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast icon. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SURMODICS, INC.
04/28Needham Adjusts SurModics' Price Target to $46 From $58; Buy Rating Kept
MT
04/27SURMODICS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
04/27Surmodics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Ma..
CI
04/27SurModics Swings to Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP Loss, Revenue Drops; Provides 2022 Guidance
MT
04/27TRANSCRIPT : Surmodics, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
04/27SURMODICS : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04/27Earnings Flash (SRDX) SURMODICS Posts Q2 EPS $-0.22, vs. Street Est of $-0.34
MT
04/27SURMODICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27SURMODICS : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Earnings Flash (SRDX) SURMODICS Posts Q2 Revenue $26.1M, vs. Street Est of $24M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SURMODICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99,8 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 549 M 549 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SURMODICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surmodics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURMODICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 39,23 $
Average target price 74,00 $
Spread / Average Target 88,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary R. Maharaj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Arens CFO, SVP-Finance & Information Technology
Susan E. Knight Chairman
Nusrath Sultana Vice President-Clinical Affairs
José H. Bedoya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURMODICS, INC.-18.53%549
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.54%205 666
MEDTRONIC PLC-3.19%133 274
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.08%72 920
HOYA CORPORATION-19.29%39 198
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.40%38 293