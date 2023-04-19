Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Surmodics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRDX   US8688731004

SURMODICS, INC.

(SRDX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
23.09 USD   -0.52%
07:31aSurmodics to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 26
BU
07:04aSurmodics Announces Successful First Patient Use of Sublime™ Radial Access Microcatheter Designed for the Periphery
BU
04/11Surmodics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 20
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surmodics to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 26

04/19/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Will Begin at 7:00 a.m. (CT)

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26.

Management will host a live webcast and conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, April 26, to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results and accomplishments, and to host a question-and-answer session. To access the webcast, please go to “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations, and click on the webcast icon under “Upcoming Events.” To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 877-407-8293 (international callers may dial 201‑689-8349) and provide event ID 13738081.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, April 26, until 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, May 10, and can be accessed by dialing 877‑660‑6853 (international callers may dial 201-612-7415) and entering access ID 13738081. In addition, the webcast and transcript will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SURMODICS, INC.
07:31aSurmodics to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on April 26
BU
07:04aSurmodics Announces Successful First Patient Use of Sublime™ Radial Access Microc..
BU
04/11Surmodics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Ap..
BU
03/28Surmodics to Submit Revised Application for New Device to Treat Peripheral Artery Disea..
MT
03/28Surmodics Shares Rise 11% After FDA Request for SurVeil Drug-Coated Balloon Info
DJ
03/28Surmodics Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Surmodics Gets FDA Request for Clarification of SurVeil Drug-Coated Balloon
DJ
03/28Surmodics Provides Regulatory Update on its Strategy to Submit an Amended Premarket App..
BU
03/28Surmodics, Inc. Provides Regulatory Update on Its Strategy to Submit an Amended Premark..
CI
03/19Surmodics, Inc.(NasdaqGS:SRDX) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SURMODICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 104 M - -
Net income 2023 -30,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 447
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart SURMODICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Surmodics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURMODICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,09 $
Average target price 56,33 $
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary R. Maharaj President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy J. Arens CFO, SVP-Finance & Information Technology
Susan E. Knight Chairman
José H. Bedoya Independent Director
David R. Dantzker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURMODICS, INC.-32.33%326
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-5.14%181 007
MEDTRONIC PLC5.06%108 629
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.28%71 995
DEXCOM, INC.5.02%46 102
HOYA CORPORATION12.55%37 736
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer