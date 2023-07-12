Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Will Begin at 7:00 a.m. (CT)

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2.

Management will host a live webcast and conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, August 2, to discuss the third quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results and accomplishments, and to host a question-and-answer session. To access the webcast, please go to “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations, and click on the webcast icon under “Upcoming Events.” To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 877-407-8293 (international callers may dial +1 201-689-8349) and provide event ID 13739898.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 2, until 11:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 16, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (international callers may dial 201-612-7415) and entering access ID 13739898. In addition, the webcast and transcript will be archived on the company’s website following the call.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

