Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SuRo Capital Corp.    SSSS

SURO CAPITAL CORP.

(SSSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible Notes

02/03/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate of its 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) as a result of the Company’s cash dividend payable on February 19, 2021.

Effective as of February 5, 2021, the conversion price applicable to the Notes has been adjusted to $9.25 per share (108.0505 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes) from the most recent conversion price of $9.42 per share (106.1681 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes), which has been in effect since December 30, 2020. The adjustment to the conversion rate of the Notes was made pursuant to the supplemental indenture governing the Notes as a result of the Company’s cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 19, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2021. The ex-dividend date is February 4, 2021.

Notice of the conversion rate adjustment will be delivered to holders of the Notes and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in accordance with the terms of the supplemental indenture governing the Notes.

Certain Information Regarding the Dividend

The date of declaration and amount of any dividends, including any future dividends, are subject to the sole discretion of SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors. The aggregate amount of the dividends declared and paid by SuRo Capital will be fully taxable to stockholders. The tax character of SuRo Capital’s dividends cannot be finally determined until the close of SuRo Capital’s taxable year (December 31). SuRo Capital will report the actual tax characteristics of each year’s dividends annually to stockholders and the IRS on Form 1099-DIV subsequent to year-end.

Registered stockholders with questions regarding declared dividends may call American Stock Transfer at 800-937-5449.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein, including statements regarding SuRo Capital's beliefs, expectations, intentions, or strategies for the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements". SuRo Capital cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our industry, and the global economy, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors, cautionary statements, and other conditions which could cause SuRo Capital's actual results to differ from management's current expectations are contained in SuRo Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SuRo Capital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

Contact
SuRo Capital Corp.
(650) 235-4769
IR@surocap.com

Media Contact
Bill Douglass
Gotham Communications, LLC
Communications@surocap.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SURO CAPITAL CORP.
05:30pSuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible No..
GL
01/27SURO CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/27SuRo Capital Corp. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend
GL
01/14SURO CAPITAL : Barrington Research Adjusts SuRo Capital's Price Target to $17.50..
MT
01/13SURO CAPITAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events..
AQ
01/11SuRo Capital Corp. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Preliminary Investment..
GL
2020SURO CAPITAL CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020SuRo Capital Corp. Announces Adjustment to Conversion Rate for Convertible No..
GL
2020SURO CAPITAL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020SURO CAPITAL CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,90 M - -
Net income 2020 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 285 M 285 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 316x
EV / Sales 2021
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart SURO CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
SuRo Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURO CAPITAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,17 $
Last Close Price 14,31 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark David Klein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Allison Green CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Leonard A. Potter Independent Director
Ronald M. Lott Director
Marc B. Mazur Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SURO CAPITAL CORP.9.32%285
BLACKROCK, INC.1.10%111 273
UBS GROUP AG6.70%52 604
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.54%47 123
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.75%36 224
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.10%35 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ