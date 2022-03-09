SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $11.72 Per Share as of December 31, 2021



Board of Directors Declares $0.11 Per Share Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Net assets totaled approximately $364.8 million, or $11.72 per share, at December 31, 2021, inclusive of dividends totaling $2.75 per share declared during the fourth quarter, as compared to a dividend-adjusted $12.04 per share at September 30, 2021 and dividend-adjusted $7.14 per share at December 31, 2020.

“2021 was a momentous year for SuRo Capital, as we achieved many milestones as a firm. We reached our highest ever NAV per share, our highest dividend-adjusted NAV per share, and our highest year-end net assets under management in firm history. We were able to take advantage of both a strong demand for high growth technology businesses as well as a strong IPO market and M&A environment to monetize over $258 million of our portfolio assets. As a result, we had the most successful year for shareholder return in our history, declaring a total of $8.00 per share for over $212 million in total distributions,” said Mark Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Mr. Klein continued, “In addition to the monetization and distribution activities during 2021, we were also able to access the non-convertible debt markets for the first time, raising $75.0 million of 6% Notes. This capital raise, in addition to the proceeds we retained after our monetizations, provides our team with significant investable capital to continue selectively leveraging our robust investment pipeline.”

“Consistent with our desire to be shareholder friendly and our continued practice of distributing net realized gains, on March 8, 2022, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share,” said Mr. Klein.

Investment Portfolio as of December 31, 2021

At December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital held positions in 38 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of approximately $260.1 million. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 57% of the total investment portfolio at fair value as of December 31, 2021.

Top Five Investments as of December 31, 2021

Portfolio Company ($ in millions) Cost Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Course Hero, Inc. $ 15.0 $ 87.8 33.8 % Forge Global, Inc. 2.5 21.0 8.1 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 14.3 5.5 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. 10.0 12.4 4.8 Stormwind, LLC 6.4 11.8 4.5 Total (rounded) $ 48.9 $ 147.4 56.7 %



Fourth Quarter 2021 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital funded the following new and follow-on investments:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount Course Hero, Inc. Series C Preferred Shares 11/5/2021 $10.0 million SuRo Capital Sports, LLC(1) Series Seed-4 Preferred Shares 10/12/2021 $1.0 million

__________________

(1) Represents an investment made in Rebric, Inc. (d/b/a Compliable).





During the three months ended December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net

Share Price (1) Net Proceeds Realized Gain Coursera, Inc.(2) Various 1,509,090 $34.35 $51.8 million $42.4 million Tynker (f/k/a Neuron Fuel Inc.) 12/6/2021 534,162 $5.44 $2.9 million(3) $2.6 million(3) NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(4) Various 167,755 $28.30 $4.7 million $1.4 million Skillsoft Corp.(5) Various 18,157 $12.63 $0.2 million <$0.1 million Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(6) Various N/A N/A $0.3 million -

__________________

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of November 4, 2021, SuRo Capital had sold all its shares of Coursera, Inc.

(3) Net proceeds includes approximately $0.4 million in additional proceeds held in escrow.

(4) As of December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital held 278,471 remaining NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. common shares.

(5) As of December 31, 2021, SuRo Capital held 981,843 remaining Skillsoft Corp. common shares.

(6) During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, $0.3 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $250,000 repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining proceeds were attributed to interest.



Subsequent to year-end, through March 9, 2022, SuRo Capital sold or received proceeds from the following investments:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net

Share Price (1) Net Proceeds Realized Gain NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.(2) Various 27,352 $27.76 $0.8 million $0.2 million Rover Group, Inc.(3) 1/31/2022 42,744 $6.52 $0.3 million $0.2 million Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(4) Various N/A N/A $0.2 million -

__________________

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of March 9, 2022, SuRo Capital held 251,119 remaining NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. common shares.

(3) As of March 9, 2022, SuRo Capital held 795,637 remaining Rover Group, Inc. common shares.

(4) Subsequent to December 31, 2021, $0.2 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $166,667 repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining proceeds were attributed to interest.





Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021 Quarter Ended

December 31, 2020 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $ (2.8 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (4.3 ) $ (0.21 ) Net realized gain on investments 46.4 1.43 7.1 0.36 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (53.1 ) (2.04 ) 58.4 2.92 Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations – basic(3) $ (9.5 ) $

(0.70 ) $ 61.2 $ 3.07 Dividends declared (80.9 ) (2.75 ) (9.4 ) (0.47 ) Issuance of common stock from stock dividends 29.1 0.36 - - Issuance of common stock from public offering 0.1 0.01 - - Issuance of common stock from

conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 - - 0.0 (0.00 ) Stock-based compensation 0.4 0.01 - - Repurchase of common stock(2) - - (3.1 ) 0.08 Increase/(decrease) in net asset value(3) $ (60.9 ) $ (3.07 ) $ 48.7 $ 2.68

__________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 371,283 shares of SuRo Capital common stock for approximately $3.1 million in cash under its Share Repurchase Program. The use of cash in connection with the repurchases decreased net asset value as of period end; however, the reduction in shares outstanding as of period end resulted in an increase in the net asset value per share.

(3) Total may not sum, due to rounding.





Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2021 Fiscal Year Ended

December 31, 2020 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $ (9.9 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (14.5 ) $ (0.81 ) Net realized gain on investments 218.7 8.46 16.4 0.92 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (61.7 ) (2.39 ) 73.4 3.78 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations – basic(4) $ 147.1 $ 5.69 $ 75.3 $ 3.89 Dividends declared (212.2 ) (8.00 ) (16.9 ) (0.87 ) Issuance of common stock from stock dividends 89.7 0.74 - - Issuance of common stock from public offering 0.1 0.01 49.9 0.30 Issuance of common stock from

conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023 37.3 (1.91 ) 1.8 (0.11 ) Stock-based compensation(2) 1.3 0.05 2.0 0.12 Repurchase of common stock(3) - - (10.4 ) 0.43 Increase in net asset value(4) $ 63.3 $ (3.42 ) $ 101.7 $ 3.76

__________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, this balance includes $2.0 million of accelerated recognition of compensation cost related to the cancellation of unvested options on April 28, 2020.

(3) During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,655,848 shares of SuRo Capital common stock for approximately $10.4 million in cash under its Share Repurchase Program. The use of cash in connection with the repurchases decreased net asset value as of period end; however, the reduction in shares outstanding as of period end resulted in an increase in the net asset value per share.

(4) Total may not sum, due to rounding.



Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 25.9 million and 17.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. As of December 31, 2021, there were 31,118,556 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $215.4 million as of December 31, 2021, consisting of cash and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter end.

Recent Dividend Declarations

On November 2, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.00 per share paid on December 30, 2021 to the Company’s common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash and shares of the Company’s common stock.

On December 20, 2021, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.75 per share paid on January 14, 2022 to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021. The dividend was paid in cash.

Subsequent to year-end, on March 8, 2022, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.11 per share payable on April 15, 2022 to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 25, 2022. The dividend will be paid in cash.

6.00% Notes due 2026

On December 17, 2021, we issued $70.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Notes due 2026 (“6.00% Notes due 2026”), which bear interest at a fixed rate of 6.00% per year, payable quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 30 of each year, commencing on March 30, 2022. On December 21, 2021, we issued an additional $5.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% Notes due 2026. We received approximately $72.8 million in proceeds from the offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The 6.00% Notes due 2026 have a maturity date of December 30, 2026, unless previously repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms. We have the right to redeem the 6.00% Notes due 2026, in whole or in part, at any time or from time to time, on or after December 30, 2024 at a redemption price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The 6.00% Notes due 2026 are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SSSSL”.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $146,360,300 and $105,339,169, respectively) $ 231,768,290 $ 249,804,803 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $41,211,183 and $53,865,346, respectively) 14,609,089 30,165,773 Controlled investments (cost of $19,883,894 and $7,161,412, respectively) 13,758,874 809,198 Total Portfolio Investments 260,136,253 280,779,774 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $0 and $150,000,000, respectively) — 150,000,000 Total Investments (cost of $207,455,377 and $316,365,927, respectively) 260,136,253 430,779,774 Cash 198,437,078 45,793,724 Proceeds receivable 52,493 — Escrow proceeds receivable 2,046,645 852,462 Interest and dividends receivable 83,655 166,998 Deferred financing costs 621,719 297,196 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 937,984 985,550 Total Assets 462,315,827 478,875,704 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 875,047 762,312 Accrued interest payable 175,000 453,803 Dividends payable 23,390,048 4,395,229 Payable for securities purchased — 134,250,000 Income tax payable — 35,850 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023(2) — 37,395,437 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(3) 73,029,108 — Total Liabilities 97,469,203 177,292,631 Net Assets $ 364,846,624 $ 301,583,073 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 31,118,556 and 19,914,023 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 311,185 $ 199,140 Paid-in capital in excess of par 350,079,409 221,802,592 Accumulated net investment loss (50,124,597 ) (40,193,778 ) Accumulated net realized gain on investments, net of distributions 11,899,742 5,361,270 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation of investments 52,680,885 114,413,849 Net Assets $ 364,846,624 $ 301,583,073 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 11.72 $ 15.14

__________________________________________________

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of December 31, 2021, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 had been fully converted into the Company's common stock or redeemed in cash by the Company. As of December 31, 2020, the 4.75% Convertible Senior Notes due March 28, 2023 (effective interest rate of 5.57%) had a face value $38,215,000.

(3) As of December 31, 2021, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.13%) had a face value $75,000,000.



SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 507,772 $ 1,035,694 $ 828,392 Dividend income 470,438 50,000 100,000 Non-controlled/affiliate investments: ​ ​ Interest income/(reversal of accrued interest) — (29,184 ) 108,395 Dividend income 102,632 317,617 — Controlled investments: ​ ​ Interest income 390,000 — 58,937 Dividend income — 450,000 400,000 Total Investment Income 1,470,842 1,824,127 1,495,724 OPERATING EXPENSES ​ ​ Management fees(1) — — 848,723 Incentive fees/(reversal of incentive fee accrual)(1) — — (4,660,472 ) Costs incurred under Administration Agreement(1) — — 306,084 Compensation expense(2) 6,162,716 8,801,841 4,286,972 Directors’ fees(3) 752,442 445,000 383,370 Professional fees 2,665,689 2,962,781 5,290,329 Interest expense 693,526 2,247,817 2,372,570 Income tax expense 9,347 43,574 33,825 Other expenses 1,117,941 1,837,530 2,085,391 Total Operating Expenses 11,401,661 16,338,543 10,946,792 Net Investment Loss (9,930,819 ) (14,514,416 ) (9,451,068 ) Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments: ​ ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 216,870,940 16,441,223 32,625,663 Non-controlled/affiliate investments 1,864,564 — (13,446,323 ) Net Realized Gain on Investments 218,735,504 16,441,223 19,179,340 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: ​ ​ Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (59,057,641 ) 82,163,227 (1,907,148 ) Non-controlled/affiliate investments (2,902,517 ) (8,786,596 ) 21,489,014 Controlled investments 227,194 34,000 (6,242,007 ) Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments (61,732,964 ) 73,410,631 13,339,859 Benefit from taxes on unrealized depreciation of investments — — 885,566 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 147,071,721 $ 75,337,438 $ 23,953,697 Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: ​ ​ Basic $ 5.69 $ 4.21 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 5.52 $ 3.56 $ 1.14 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ ​ ​ Basic 25,861,642 17,910,353 19,328,414 Diluted 26,758,367 21,790,898 23,069,622

__________________________________________________

(1) This balance references a related-party transaction.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2020, this balance includes $1,962,431 of accelerated recognition of compensation cost related to the cancellation of unvested options on April 28, 2020.

(3) For the year ended December 31, 2021, this balance includes $209,360 of stock-based compensation expense related to the 2020 annual non-employee director grants.



SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

​ Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 15.14 $ 11.38 $ 9.89 $ 9.64 $ 8.66 Net investment loss(1) (0.38 ) (0.81 ) (0.49 ) (0.37 ) (0.95 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) 8.46 0.92 0.99 (0.36 ) 0.04 Realized loss on partial repurchase of 5.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2018(1) — — — (0.02 ) — Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) (2.39 ) 3.78 0.69 0.47 1.59 Benefit from taxes on unrealized depreciation of investments(1) — — 0.05 0.33 0.13 Dividends declared (8.00 ) (0.87 ) (0.32 ) — — Issuance of common stock from stock dividend(1) 0.74 — — — — Issuance of common stock from public offering 0.01 0.30 — — — Issuance of common stock from conversion of 4.75% Convertible Notes due 2023(1) (1.91 ) (0.11 ) — — — Repurchase of common stock(1) — 0.43 0.52 0.20 0.18 Stock-based compensation(1) 0.05 0.12 0.05 — — Net asset value at end of year $ 11.72 $ 15.14 $ 11.38 $ 9.89 $ 9.64 Per share market value at end of year $ 12.95 $ 13.09 $ 6.55 $ 5.22 $ 5.45 Total return based on market value(2) 179.33 % 99.85 % 31.61 % (4.22 )% 8.35 % Total return based on net asset value(2) 30.25 % 33.04 % 15.08 % 2.59 % 11.32 % Shares outstanding at end of year 31,118,556 19,914,023 17,564,244 19,762,647 21,246,345 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ ​ Net assets at end of year $ 364,846,624 $ 301,583,073 $ 199,917,289 $ 195,378,159 $ 204,762,866 Average net assets $ 396,209,139 $ 205,430,809 $ 209,261,190 $ 208,678,731 $ 199,457,678 Ratio of gross operating expenses to average net assets(3) 2.88 % 7.95 % 6.08 % 7.09 % 11.25 % Ratio of incentive fee waiver to average net assets — % — % — % (2.40 )% — % Ratio of management fee waiver to average net assets — % — % — % (0.43 )% (0.36 )% Ratio of income tax provision to average net assets — % — % (0.42 )% (3.22 )% (1.38 )% Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 2.88 % 7.95 % 5.66 % 1.04 % 9.51 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (2.51 )% (7.07 )% (4.52 )% (3.66 )% (10.47 )% Portfolio Turnover Ratio 28.34 % 14.87 % 12.95 % 5.01 % 0.07 %

​__________________________________________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.

(3) For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company excluded $100,274 of non-recurring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company excluded $1,962,431 of non-recurring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company excluded $1,769,820 of non-recurring expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company excluded $352,667 of non-recurring expenses. Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.