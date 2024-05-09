Q1 2024 Earnings Call
May 8, 2024
First Quarter 2024
Earnings Overview
SuRo Capital's Net Asset Value ("NAV") Per Share is $7.17 as of March 31, 2024
- Net Assets totaled approximately $181.7 million at quarter-end
Cash & Short-Term US Treasuries Balance of $80.4 Million as of March 31, 2024
- Excludes public securities
•3 Added 3 New Portfolio Companies Year-to-Date
- Supplying Demand, Inc. (d/b/a Liquid Death)
- Canva, Inc.
- CW Opportunity 2 LP(1)
•4 Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer ("Tender Offer") and Share Repurchases
- On February 14, 2024, SuRo Capital's Board of Directors authorized the Tender Offer for up to 2 million shares of common stock at a price per share between $4.00 to $5.00, using available cash; the Tender Offer expired on April 1, 2024
- Subsequent to quarter-end, SuRo Capital repurchased 2 million shares of common stock for approximately $9.4 million at $4.70 per share, a 41.2% discount to the December 31, 2023 NAV per share and a 34.4% discount to the March 31, 2024 NAV per share
- Approximately $20.7 million remaining approved to deploy via the Share Repurchase Program
- CW Opportunity 2 LP is an SPV that will invest in CoreWeave, Inc.
First Quarter 2024
Top 5 Positions = 51% of Investment Portfolio at Fair Value
Based on Total Investment Portfolio Fair Value of $175.0 million (excluding short-term US Treasuries) at March 31, 2024
Portfolio Company
Cost Basis
Fair Value
% of Investment
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Portfolio
1
$15.0
$43.0
24.6%
$10.0
$13.4
7.7%
$15.0
$11.6
6.6%
$10.0
$10.9
6.2%
$6.4
$10.6
6.1%
$56.4
$89.5
51.1%(1)
Amount
($ in millions)
Cash & Short-Term US Treasuries at March 31, 2024(2)
$80.4
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
- Excludes unrestricted and restricted public securities.
- SuRo Capital's Top 5 positions account for approximately 51% of the investment portfolio at fair value as of March 31, 2024
- SuRo Capital's cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $80.4 million, or 31% of gross assets as of March 31, 2024
First Quarter 2024
Investment Activity - Canva, Inc.
Canva Description
- Canva is an online visual communications and collaboration platform
- The platform features a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a large selection of templates including presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel, and videos, in addition to a wide selection of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips
Opportunity
- According to Canva's 2023 annual report, there are over 170 million monthly Canva users in 190 different countries
- According to the report, more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies use Canva, and 135,000 teams in companies of more than 1,000 employees are designing on Canva
.com | Reflecting on 2023: Canva's 10th and biggest year yet | PitchBook.
SuRo Capital Investment
- SuRo Capital made a $10.0 million investment in Canva, Inc.'s Common Shares in April 2024
Select Canva Investors
First Quarter 2024
Investment Activity - CW Opportunity 2 LP
CoreWeave Description
- CoreWeave is a specialized cloud provider, designed to power the most complex workloads with customized solutions at scale
- The company's portfolio of cutting-edge technology delivers a broad range of capabilities for machine learning and AI, graphics and rendering, life sciences, real-time streaming, and more
Opportunity
Opportunity
2 LP
SuRo Capital Investment
- SuRo Capital made a $15.0 million investment in the Class A Interest of CW Opportunity 2 LP in May 2024
Select CoreWeave Investors
- CW Opportunity 2 LP is an SPV that will invest in the preferred shares of CoreWeave, Inc.
- With its new financing round, CoreWeave intends
to continue investing in, and working with, the largest AI enterprises in the world
CoreWeave.com | CoreWeave Secures $1.1 Billion in Series C Funding to Drive the Next Generation of Cloud Computing for the Future of AI | CoreWeave Announces Secondary Sale of $642 Million | CoreWeave to Offer New 4th Scalable Processor for Accelerated CPU Performance | Mistral AI and CoreWeave Demonstrate Partnership at NVIDIA GTC, Mistral AI Hackathon | PitchBook.
First Quarter 2024
Portfolio Company Activity - AltC Sponsor LLC
Transaction Description
- On May 7, 2024, AltC Acquisition Corp. ("AltC") stockholders approved the business combination between AltC and Oklo Inc. ("Oklo")
- The transaction is expected to provide over $306 million of gross proceeds upon closing of the transaction, representing almost 100% of the AltC cash in trust prior to the redemption deadline
- The completion of the transaction is expected to occur on May 9, 2024
Oklo Description
- Oklo is an advanced fission technology and nuclear fuel recycling company
- Oklo's mission is to provide clean, reliable, affordable energy on a global scale through the design and deployment of next-generation fast reactor technology
SuRo Capital Investment
- On July 21, 2021, SuRo Capital had invested $0.3 million in AltC Sponsor LLC
- As a result of the investment, SuRo Capital received founder shares
AltC Description
- AltC Acquisition Corp. is a SPAC led by former Y Combinator president Sam Altman
- AltC is focused on opportunities in the broader technology space, specifically on companies with large addressable markets, a clear path to profitability, and potential for inorganic growth
AltCAcquisitionCorp.com | AltC Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Oklo | Oklo, an Advanced Fission Technology Company, to Go Public via Merger with AltC Acquisition Corp.
First Quarter 2024
Key Industry Themes
As a Percentage of Total Investment Portfolio at Fair Value at March 31, 2024
13.2%
30.9%
16.8%
19.4% 19.5%
Legend
Industry Theme
Fair Value
% of Portfolio
($ in millions)
Education Technology
$54.1
30.9%
Cloud & Big Data
$34.1
19.5%
Marketplaces
$33.9
19.4%
Financial Technology
$29.6
16.8%
Social, Mobile, & Consumer
$23.0
13.2%
Total(1)
$174.6
99.8%
Total may not sum due to rounding. The Sustainability industry theme accounted for $0.4 million or 0.2% of Total Investment Portfolio at March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024
Financial Highlights
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
First Quarter 2024
Amount
Per Share(1)
($ in millions)
Net Assets at Beginning of Period
$203.4
$7.99
Net Investment Loss
$(3.2)
$(0.13)
Net Realized Loss on Investments
$(0.4)
$(0.02)
Net Change in Unrealized Depreciation of Investments
$(18.4)
$(0.73)
Stock-Based Compensation
$0.4
$0.06
Net Assets at March 31, 2024(2)
$181.7
$7.17
Based on 25,353,284 shares outstanding at 3/31/2024.
due to rounding.
First Quarter 2024
