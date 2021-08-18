Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Surrey Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRYB   US86888W1053

SURREY BANCORP

(SRYB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surrey Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.105 per Common Share

08/18/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (“the Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10.5 cents ($0.105) per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2021. Ted Ashby, President/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividend was based on the Company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia.

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.

For additional information, please contact
Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO
(336) 783-3900


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SURREY BANCORP
11:51aSurrey Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.105 per Common Sha..
GL
07/28Surrey Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1,093,784
GL
07/28Surrey Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
06/17SURREY BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19Surrey Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.105 per Common Sh..
GL
05/19Surrey Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of 2021, Payable on..
CI
04/26Surrey Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income of $1,987,375
GL
04/26Surrey Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/08Tranche Update on Surrey Bancorp's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February ..
CI
03/17SURREY BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15,0 M - -
Net income 2020 4,58 M - -
Net cash 2020 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 62,6 M 62,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,87x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart SURREY BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Surrey Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward C. Ashby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Harrison Towe CFO, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Robert H. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Johnson Lovill Independent Director
Floyd Eugene Rees Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURREY BANCORP0.00%63
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%154 469
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.00%72 209
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.71%58 850
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.20%58 492
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.17%54 949