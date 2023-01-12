Advanced search
    SRZN   US86889P1093

SURROZEN, INC.

(SRZN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:00:58 2023-01-12 am EST
0.6100 USD   -2.09%
Surrozen : Targeted Regeneration Presentation

01/12/2023 | 10:20am EST
Targeted Regeneration

January 12, 2023

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Legal Disclaimers

Forward-lookingstatements. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "will," "expect," "continue," "plan," "target," "potential," "next steps," "milestone," "future," "opportunities," "key endpoints," "near term," "outlook," or the negative of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Surrozen's discovery, research and development activities, in particular its development plans for its product candidates SZN-1326,SZN-043,SZN-413 and potential future candidates, including anticipated clinical development timelines, and the potential for such product candidates to be used to treat human disease. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this presentation, and on the current expectations of the management of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of research and development activities, preclinical or and clinical trials with respect to SZN-1326,SZN-043,SZN-413 and potential future drug candidates, including whether clinical trials for SZN-1326 will be resumed; our ability to fund our clinical trials and development efforts, whether with existing funds or through additional fundraising; Surrozen's ability to identify, develop and commercialize drug candidates; Surrozen's ability to successfully complete preclinical and clinical studies for SZN-1326,SZN-043,SZN-413, or other future product candidates; the effects that arise from volatility in global economic, political, regulatory and market conditions, which may be adversely affected by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; and those factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily under the heading "Risk Factors," our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Surrozen presently does not know, or that Surrozen currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Surrozen's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this presentation. Surrozen anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while Surrozen may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Surrozen specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Surrozen's assessments of any date after the date of this presentation. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Surrozen, Inc.

2

Selectively Activating the Body's Natural Repair Mechanisms

Major Diseases

with underlying tissue damage

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn's Disease

Liver Failure

Retinopathies

COPD

IPF

Fuch's

Type 1 Diabetes

Wound Healing

Current Treatment Options -

limited opportunity for

repair/regeneration

Primarily limit additional tissue damage or address some symptoms

Other than organ or cell transplant, no treatment options that can regenerate or reverse disease

Surrozen Approach:

Selectively activate natural regeneration pathways with antibodies

SWAP Technology

Mimics of Wnt

pathway

associated

proteins

SWEETS Technology

Targeted to

tissue and/or

specific cells

types

© 2023 Surrozen, Inc.

3

Surrozen: Leaders in Wnt Biology and Targeted Regeneration

Vision

Focus

Novelty and Breadth

Clinical Stage Pipeline

Corporate Partner

Balance Sheet

Selectively target Wnt pathway to harness the body's own repair mechanisms

Severe or acute diseases with strong evidence of Wnt mediated regenerative potential : GI, Liver, Ophthalmology

Invented targeted, antibody-based Wnt modulating platforms with first-in-class POC in several tissue/disease areas

Initiation of FIH clinical trials in 2Q'22

  • SZN-043:Severe Liver Disease (ongoing)
  • SZN-1326: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (paused enrollment 4Q'22)

SZN-413:Fzd-4 targeted bi-specific initially for ophthalmology Partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim

~$90M cash balance*

© 2023 Surrozen, Inc.

*Pro forma Cash balance as of 9/30/22 plus BI upfront

4

Surrozen Science Addresses Multiple Barriers

Paving the Way to Targeted Antibody Regeneration

Characteristics of Surrozen Platform

Selectivity: Target specific Fzd or cell surface receptors

Potency: Confer potency through multivalent binding

Biology: Mimic normal physiologic responses

Manufacturing: Easily manufacturable

leveraging typical antibody methods with high yields

Prominent Role in Wnt Biology Breakthroughs

Surrogate Wnt agonists that phenocopy canonical Wnt and - catenin signaling

Development of Potent, Selective Surrogate Wnt Molecules and Their Application in Defining Frizzled Requirements

Tissue-targetedR-spondin mimetics for liver regeneration

cmgh

Robust Colonic Epithelial Regeneration and Amelioration of Colitis Via FZD-Specific Activation of Wnt Signaling

tvst an ARVO Journal

SZN-413, a FZD4 Agonist, as a Potential Novel Therapeutic for the Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy

© 2023 Surrozen, Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Surrozen Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 15:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
