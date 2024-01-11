EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.01.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024

Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html



