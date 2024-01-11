EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 24, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html
