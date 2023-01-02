Advanced search
SURTECO GROUP SE

(SUR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:43 2023-01-02 am EST
19.03 EUR   -0.39%
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
2022FTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
2022UK Unemployment Rate Expected to Increase to 5% by End of 2023
DJ
AFR: SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/02/2023 | 04:44am EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.01.2023 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2023
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

02.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1525185  02.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525185&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 750 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2022 27,5 M 29,4 M 29,4 M
Net Debt 2022 170 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 5,24%
Capitalization 296 M 317 M 317 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 145
Free-Float 16,9%
Surteco Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SURTECO GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,10 €
Average target price 32,70 €
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Moyses Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Pötz Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Engelhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bracher Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stockhausen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURTECO GROUP SE0.00%317
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED0.00%4 273
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.68%3 905
ARHAUS, INC.0.00%1 366
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%1 361
VICTORIA PLC0.00%666