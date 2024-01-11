EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: SURTECO GROUP SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SURTECO GROUP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.01.2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST
SURTECO GROUP SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/German/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 31, 2024
Address: https://ir.surteco.com/websites/surteco_ir/English/4000/financial-reports.html

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco.com

 
