DGAP-PVR : SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2021-01-07 / 10:42
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
|Name: |SURTECO GROUP SE |
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
|Street: |Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2|
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
|Postal code: |86647 |
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
|City: |Buttenwiesen |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|52990096XE56IELO5P09 |
+------------------------------+--------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |acting in concert |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: G.A. Schürfeld Verwaltungs GmbH |
|City of registered office, country: Lachendorf, Germany|
+-------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
+---------------------------+
|PKG Schürfeld GmbH, Hamburg|
|Jens Schürfeld, Hamburg |
+---------------------------+
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|28 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 12.10 %| 15.70 %| 27.79 %| 15505731|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 4.64 %| 15.70 %| 20.34 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0005176903| 0| 1875993| 0.00 %| 12.10 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 1875993 | 12.10 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+
|Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrument |or maturity |or |physical| rights| rights|
| |date |conversio|settleme|absolute| in %|
| | |n period |nt | | |
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+
|Conditional | | | | 2433791| 15.70 %|
|purchase | | | | | |
|agreement | | | | | |
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+
| | | |*Total* | 2433791| 15.70 %|
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if at| rights through|(if at least 5%|
| | least 3% or|instruments (if| or more)|
| | more)| at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+
|G.A. Schürfeld| %| %| %|
|Verwaltungs | | | |
|GmbH | | | |
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+
|G. Schürfeld +| %| %| %|
|Co. (GmbH & | | | |
|Co.) KG, | | | |
|Hamburg | | | |
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+
|PKG Schürfeld | 12.10 %| 15.70 %| 27.79 %|
|GmbH, Hamburg | | | |
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Attribution of the following voting rights to the issuer due |
|to acting in concert (pool contract dated December 28, 2020): |
|- Jens Schürfeld (521,717); - Delos 31 GmbH (384,276); and - |
|Gustav und Catharina Schürfeld Stiftung (250,000). |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
Date
+-----------+
|05 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1159018 2021-01-07
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)