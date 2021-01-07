Log in
SURTECO GROUP SE

(SUR)
DGAP-PVR : SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/07/2021
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE 
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG 
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-07 / 10:42 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |SURTECO GROUP SE          | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2| 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |86647                     | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Buttenwiesen              | 
|                              |Germany                   | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|52990096XE56IELO5P09      | 
+------------------------------+--------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                    | 
| |acting in concert                                | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: G.A. Schürfeld Verwaltungs GmbH          | 
|City of registered office, country: Lachendorf, Germany| 
+-------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
+---------------------------+ 
|PKG Schürfeld GmbH, Hamburg| 
|Jens Schürfeld, Hamburg    | 
+---------------------------+ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|28 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |    12.10 %|    15.70 %|   27.79 %|     15505731| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |     4.64 %|    15.70 %|   20.34 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0005176903|          0|     1875993|     0.00 %|     12.10 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |        1875993         |        12.10 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ 
|Type of     |Expiration  |Exercise |Cash or |  Voting|  Voting| 
|instrument  |or maturity |or       |physical|  rights|  rights| 
|            |date        |conversio|settleme|absolute|    in %| 
|            |            |n period |nt      |        |        | 
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ 
|Conditional |            |         |        | 2433791| 15.70 %| 
|purchase    |            |         |        |        |        | 
|agreement   |            |         |        |        |        | 
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ 
|            |            |         |*Total* | 2433791| 15.70 %| 
+------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ 
|Name          |    % of voting|    % of voting|  Total of both| 
|              |  rights (if at| rights through|(if at least 5%| 
|              |    least 3% or|instruments (if|       or more)| 
|              |          more)| at least 5% or|               | 
|              |               |          more)|               | 
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ 
|G.A. Schürfeld|              %|              %|              %| 
|Verwaltungs   |               |               |               | 
|GmbH          |               |               |               | 
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ 
|G. Schürfeld +|              %|              %|              %| 
|Co. (GmbH &   |               |               |               | 
|Co.) KG,      |               |               |               | 
|Hamburg       |               |               |               | 
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ 
|PKG Schürfeld |        12.10 %|        15.70 %|        27.79 %| 
|GmbH, Hamburg |               |               |               | 
+--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Attribution of the following voting rights to the issuer due  | 
|to acting in concert (pool contract dated December 28, 2020): | 
|- Jens Schürfeld (521,717); - Delos 31 GmbH (384,276); and -  | 
|Gustav und Catharina Schürfeld Stiftung (250,000).            | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|05 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  SURTECO GROUP SE 
          Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2 
          86647 Buttenwiesen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.surteco-group.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1159018 2021-01-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)

