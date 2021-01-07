DGAP-PVR : SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-07 / 10:42 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Name: |SURTECO GROUP SE | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Street: |Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2| +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Postal code: |86647 | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |City: |Buttenwiesen | | |Germany | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|52990096XE56IELO5P09 | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |acting in concert | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: G.A. Schürfeld Verwaltungs GmbH | |City of registered office, country: Lachendorf, Germany| +-------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. +---------------------------+ |PKG Schürfeld GmbH, Hamburg| |Jens Schürfeld, Hamburg | +---------------------------+ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |28 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ | |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number| | | rights| rights| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |New | 12.10 %| 15.70 %| 27.79 %| 15505731| +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |Previous | 4.64 %| 15.70 %| 20.34 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE0005176903| 0| 1875993| 0.00 %| 12.10 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 1875993 | 12.10 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ |Type of |Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrument |or maturity |or |physical| rights| rights| | |date |conversio|settleme|absolute| in %| | | |n period |nt | | | +------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ |Conditional | | | | 2433791| 15.70 %| |purchase | | | | | | |agreement | | | | | | +------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ | | | |*Total* | 2433791| 15.70 %| +------------+------------+---------+--------+--------+--------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if at| rights through|(if at least 5%| | | least 3% or|instruments (if| or more)| | | more)| at least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |G.A. Schürfeld| %| %| %| |Verwaltungs | | | | |GmbH | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |G. Schürfeld +| %| %| %| |Co. (GmbH & | | | | |Co.) KG, | | | | |Hamburg | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ |PKG Schürfeld | 12.10 %| 15.70 %| 27.79 %| |GmbH, Hamburg | | | | +--------------+---------------+---------------+---------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Attribution of the following voting rights to the issuer due | |to acting in concert (pool contract dated December 28, 2020): | |- Jens Schürfeld (521,717); - Delos 31 GmbH (384,276); and - | |Gustav und Catharina Schürfeld Stiftung (250,000). | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ Date +-----------+ |05 Jan 2021| +-----------+ 2021-01-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: SURTECO GROUP SE Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2 86647 Buttenwiesen Germany Internet: www.surteco-group.com End of News DGAP News Service 1159018 2021-01-07

