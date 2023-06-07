|
EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board
07-Jun-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board
Munich, 7 June 2023 - The Supervisory Board of SURTECO GROUP SE decided in its meeting today to renew the appointment of Mr. Wolfgang Moyses prematurely as a Member of the Management Board and as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
End of Inside Information
