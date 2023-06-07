Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Surteco Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUR   DE0005176903

SURTECO GROUP SE

(SUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board

06/07/2023 | 10:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board

07-Jun-2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board

Munich, 7 June 2023 - The Supervisory Board of SURTECO GROUP SE decided in its meeting today to renew the appointment of Mr. Wolfgang Moyses prematurely as a Member of the Management Board and as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028.




Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508


End of Inside Information

07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco.com
Internet: www.surteco.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1649729

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1649729  07-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649729&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SURTECO GROUP SE
11:03aSurteco Group Se : Annual General Meeting passes resolution to pay dividend of  0.70 per ..
EQ
10:57aSurteco Group Se : Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the ..
EQ
04/28Surteco Group Se : Sales of  205.7 million in the first quarter. EBIT at  7.6 million do..
EQ
04/28Surteco Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/21Surteco : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 / Agenda
PU
04/15Surteco Group SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/14Surteco : Business year 2023
PU
04/14Surteco Group Se : Sales for 2022 at  747.7 million are slightly below sales in the recor..
EQ
03/28Synthomer shares tank after profit slump in 2022, warns of subdued demand
RE
02/28Surteco Group Se : Purchase contract for acquisition of the OMNOVA 'laminates and performa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 939 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
Net income 2023 30,7 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2023 379 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,25%
Capitalization 310 M 331 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 844
Free-Float 16,9%
Chart SURTECO GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Surteco Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURTECO GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,00 €
Average target price 33,20 €
Spread / Average Target 66,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Moyses Chairman-Management Board
Andreas Pötz Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Engelhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Bracher Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Stockhausen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURTECO GROUP SE4.71%331
LEGGETT & PLATT, INCORPORATED-2.59%4 225
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.08%2 577
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.01%1 371
VICTORIA PLC26.20%867
VICTORIAN PLUMBING GROUP PLC2.60%319
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer