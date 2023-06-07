EQS-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board



07-Jun-2023

SURTECO GROUP SE: Premature renewed appointment of Mr Wolfgang Moyses as Chairman of the Management Board Munich, 7 June 2023 - The Supervisory Board of SURTECO GROUP SE decided in its meeting today to renew the appointment of Mr. Wolfgang Moyses prematurely as a Member of the Management Board and as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for the period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028.





+49 (0)8274 9988-508 Contact:Martin MillerInvestor Relationsir@surteco-group.com+49 (0)8274 9988-508

