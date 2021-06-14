Log in
    SUR   DE0005176903

SURTECO GROUP SE

(SUR)
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/14/2021 | 07:52am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SURTECO GROUP SE
14.06.2021 / 13:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: SURTECO GROUP SE
Street: Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
Postal code: 86647
City: Buttenwiesen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990096XE56IELO5P09

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
acting in concert

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jan Oberbeck
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1969

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
PKG Schürfeld GmbH
Th. Bausch GmbH & Co. Vermögensanlage KG
Christa Linnemann
Claus Linnemann
Christian Schlautmann
Katrin Schlautmann

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jun 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 56.87 % 0.00 % 56.87 % 15505731
Previous notification 27.79 % 0.00 % 27.79 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005176903 82048 8736262 0.53 % 56.34 %
Total 8818310 56.87 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
Entry into force of the pool agreement in accordance with Section 6.4.2 of the offer document for the takeover offer PKG Schürfeld GmbH for shareholders of Surteco Group SE dated April 9, 2021. Result of the total number: 8,762,068 (according to Section 6.4.2 of the offer document, originally pool-linked Surteco shares) + 49,000 (from inheritance H.C. Ahrenkiel) + 7,242 (from the takeover offer) = 8,818,310 

Date
10 Jun 2021


14.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Internet: www.surteco-group.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1207676  14.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207676&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
