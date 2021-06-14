SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
SURTECO GROUP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.06.2021 / 13:50
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
SURTECO GROUP SE
Street:
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
Postal code:
86647
City:
Buttenwiesen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
52990096XE56IELO5P09
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: acting in concert
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Jan Oberbeck Date of birth: 14 Jan 1969
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
PKG Schürfeld GmbH Th. Bausch GmbH & Co. Vermögensanlage KG Christa Linnemann Claus Linnemann Christian Schlautmann Katrin Schlautmann
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Jun 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
56.87 %
0.00 %
56.87 %
15505731
Previous notification
27.79 %
0.00 %
27.79 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005176903
82048
8736262
0.53 %
56.34 %
Total
8818310
56.87 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Entry into force of the pool agreement in accordance with Section 6.4.2 of the offer document for the takeover offer PKG Schürfeld GmbH for shareholders of Surteco Group SE dated April 9, 2021. Result of the total number: 8,762,068 (according to Section 6.4.2 of the offer document, originally pool-linked Surteco shares) + 49,000 (from inheritance H.C. Ahrenkiel) + 7,242 (from the takeover offer) = 8,818,310
Date
10 Jun 2021
