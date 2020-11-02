DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

SURTECO GROUP SE: Schürfeld Group increases stake in SURTECO GROUP SE



02-Nov-2020 / 15:04 CET/CEST

SURTECO GROUP SE: Schürfeld Group increases stake in SURTECO GROUP SE Buttenwiesen, 2 November 2020 The Schürfeld Group, Hamburg, announced today to the company that it would increase its stake in the company. The Schürfeld Group also announced that it already holds approx. 4.6% of the shares in SURTECO GROUP SE through PKG Schürfeld GmbH. PKG Schürfeld GmbH today concluded an agreement to acquire a further stake in SURTECO GROUP SE amounting to around 15.7% of the share capital, which is to be completed in January 2021. With the execution of the purchase agreement, the participation in PKG Schürfeld GmbH in SURTECO GROUP SE will increase to a total of approx. 20.34%. The seller of the shares is Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH, Garching. Klöpfer & Königer had terminated its membership in the SURTECO shareholder pool at the end of December 31, 2020 (see our ad hoc announcement of October 6, 2020). According to the Schürfeld Group, the execution of the purchase agreement will probably take place at the beginning of January 2021. It is subject to the necessary antitrust approvals.





Contact:

Martin Miller

Investor Relations

ir@surteco-group.com

