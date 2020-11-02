Log in
SURTECO GROUP SE: Schürfeld Group increases stake in SURTECO GROUP SE

11/02/2020 | 09:10am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SURTECO GROUP SE: Schürfeld Group increases stake in SURTECO GROUP SE

02-Nov-2020 / 15:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Schürfeld Group increases stake in SURTECO GROUP SE

Buttenwiesen, 2 November 2020

The Schürfeld Group, Hamburg, announced today to the company that it would increase its stake in the company. The Schürfeld Group also announced that it already holds approx. 4.6% of the shares in SURTECO GROUP SE through PKG Schürfeld GmbH. PKG Schürfeld GmbH today concluded an agreement to acquire a further stake in SURTECO GROUP SE amounting to around 15.7% of the share capital, which is to be completed in January 2021. With the execution of the purchase agreement, the participation in PKG Schürfeld GmbH in SURTECO GROUP SE will increase to a total of approx. 20.34%. The seller of the shares is Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH, Garching. Klöpfer & Königer had terminated its membership in the SURTECO shareholder pool at the end of December 31, 2020 (see our ad hoc announcement of October 6, 2020). According to the Schürfeld Group, the execution of the purchase agreement will probably take place at the beginning of January 2021. It is subject to the necessary antitrust approvals.




Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508

02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco-group.com
Internet: www.surteco-group.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1144724

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1144724  02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144724&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

