CORPORATE
STRUCTURE
The operational management of the group is based on a customer- and market-oriented approach.
In Europe and South America, the business units Profiles, Edgebands, and Surfaces serve their customers in their respective industries. The regional business units ASIA / PACIFIC and NORTH AMERICA supply their markets with the comprehensive range of SURTECO products. The corporate headquarters is responsible for the strategic management of
the group across all business units.
BOARD
CORPORATE
CENTER
BUSINESS
EUROPE &
UNITS
SOUTH AMERICA
SURFACES
EDGEBANDS
PROFILES
ASIA PACIFIC
NORTH AMERICA
Business Unit
SURFACES
SPECIALISTS FOR SURFACES
The Business Unit SURFACES specializes in surface solutions for virtually all spheres of daily living. The decor papers, finish foils and melamine edgings from SURFACES are found in homes, at the workplace and even in mobile living situations and on ships.
Business Unit
EDGEBANDS
SPECIALISTS
FOR EDGEBANDS
EDGEBANDS concentrates on the manufacture and sale of plastic edgebands in Europe and South America. EDGEBANDS offers the ideal edgings
in a multitude of variations and designs to suit any application.
Business Unit
PROFILES
SPECIALISTS FOR PROFILES
The speciality produced by PROFILES features plastic-based skirtings for professional floorlayers and technical plastic profiles as a complementary range and destined for virtually all industrial areas of application.
Business Unit
ASIA / PACIFIC
COMPLETE RANGE
FOR ASIA
The ASIA / PACIFIC area is a top priority for strategic alignment. Bundling companies into the Business Unit
will enable the successful business operations to be further expanded in these geographical regions.
