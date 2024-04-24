We make rooms worth living in.

Annual Report 2023

CORPORATE

STRUCTURE

The operational management of the group is based on a customer- and market-oriented approach.

In Europe and South America, the business units Profiles, Edgebands, and Surfaces serve their customers in their respective industries. The regional business units ASIA / PACIFIC and NORTH AMERICA supply their markets with the comprehensive range of SURTECO products. The corporate headquarters is responsible for the strategic management of

the group across all business units.

BOARD

CORPORATE

CENTER

BUSINESS

EUROPE &

UNITS

SOUTH AMERICA

SURFACES

EDGEBANDS

PROFILES

ASIA PACIFIC

NORTH AMERICA

 Business Unit

SURFACES

SPECIALISTS FOR SURFACES

The Business Unit SURFACES specializes in surface solutions for virtually all spheres of daily living. The decor papers, finish foils and melamine edgings from SURFACES are found in homes, at the workplace and even in mobile living situations and on ships.

 Business Unit

EDGEBANDS

SPECIALISTS

FOR EDGEBANDS

EDGEBANDS concentrates on the manufacture and sale of plastic edgebands in Europe and South America. EDGEBANDS offers the ideal edgings

in a multitude of variations and designs to suit any application.

Business Unit

PROFILES

SPECIALISTS FOR PROFILES

The speciality produced by PROFILES features plastic-based skirtings for professional floorlayers and technical plastic profiles as a complementary range and destined for virtually all industrial areas of application.

 Business Unit

ASIA / PACIFIC

COMPLETE RANGE

FOR ASIA

The ASIA / PACIFIC area is a top priority for strategic alignment. Bundling companies into the Business Unit

will enable the successful business operations to be further expanded in these geographical regions.

