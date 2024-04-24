Compensation report This report describes the compensation system for the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and provides information on the remuneration granted and owed for each individual current or former member of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of SURTECO GROUP SE in the business year 2023 pursuant to § 162 Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The compensation system approved by the Annual General Meeting held on 23 June 2021 and amended by the Annual General Meeting held on 7 June 2022 pursuant to § 87a Stock Corporation Act (AktG) is published on the company's website. The compensation system is to be applied from the day of approval by the Annual General Meeting. The existing contracts of service of the Management Board will not be affected. Insofar, this report describes the remuneration for the Management Board that has applied with the then valid contracts of service for the Board Members Wolfgang Moyses (until 1 July 2023) and Manfred Bracher (Board Member until 31 January 2023), and the remuneration for the Management Board in accordance for the approved compensation system for the Board Members Wolfgang Moyses (Rappointment on 7 June 2023 with effect from 1 July 2023) and Andreas Pötz. Furthermore, this report provides information about the remuneration for the Supervisory Board in accordance with the Articles of Association of the company. This report was prepared pursuant to § 162 Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and will be submitted to the next ordinary Annual General Meeting for approval. On The basis of the high approval rate of 98.1% of the Annual General Meeting for the compensation system and for the last compensation report (98.1 %), no amendments were carried out. Compensation for Members of the Management Board Definition and review of the compensation structure The compensation structure and the level of compensation for the Members of the Management Board Wolfgang Moyses (until 1 July 2023) and Manfred Bracher are defined

in accordance with the contracts of service in each case valid for the Management Board on the basis of the proposal of the Supervisory Board's Personnel Committee and are regularly reviewed. The existing compensation system guarantees a level of remuneration appropriate to the activity and responsibility of the Members of the Management Board. Alongside the functions of the individual Members of the Management Board and their personal performance, further factors taken into account include the economic situation, the success and future prospects of the company, and the commensurate nature of the compensation in view of the comparative environment and the compensation structure otherwise applicable within the SURTECO Group. The compensation structure and the level of compensation for the Members of the Management Board Wolfgang Moyses (from 1 July 2023) as well as Andreas Pötz is based on the approved compensation system of the company. The compensation systems are described below for the reporting year under review Compensation elements The total cash compensation for all Members of the Management Board is comprised of a fixed compensation (basic salary) that is independent of any performance element and a performance-based variable component (bonus). The compensation for Members of the Management Board also includes non-cash benefits and other payments. None of the Members of the Management Board has undertaken separately remunerated functions as governance officers at the consolidated subsidiary companies. Basic salary The relevant basic salary of all the Members of the Management Board is paid in equal monthly amounts. In the business year 2023, it amounts to € 550,000 p.a. for Board Member Wolfgang Moyses and € 300,000 p.a. for Board Members Manfred Bracher and Andreas Pötz.

Bonus for Wolfgang Moyses (for financial year 2022, payment in 2023) and Manfred Bracher (until 31 January 2023) The respective contracts of service for Board Members provided for a variable remuneration (bonus), which the Supervisory Board defines at its discretion on the basis of the consolidated result before tax (EBT) - adjusted by additions/curtailments to be carried out as appropriate in accordance with IFRS taking account of the return on sales (degression of the bonus with a return on sales of less than 5 %). The contracts provided a discretionary bonus of 4 % of EBT for Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Wolfgang Moyses and a discretionary bonus of 3 % of EBT for Mr. Manfred Bracher. When calculating the bonus granted, the basic salary paid out in the respective business year is deducted from the discretionary bonus. The correlation with sustainable company performance over the long term and a basis of assessment over several years pursuant to § 87 (1) sentences 2 and 3 Stock Corporation Act (AktG) had been guaranteed by the fact that 75 % of the bonus for the affected business year is paid in the following year (one-year variable compensation) and 25 % is retained without payment of interest. The retained 25 % is only paid out after three years (reference period), and it is decreased or increased proportionately as a percentage if the average bonus of the last three business years falls short of, or exceeds, the bonus of the third and last business year (multi-year variable remuneration). The retention cannot be a negative value. If a loss in the previous year has already reduced the basis of assess- ment of the bonus, no retention is made. The motivation for increasing corporate value is mainly based on the multi-year alignment of the bonus which is linked to the company's EBT and the return on sales.