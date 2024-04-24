|2| SURTECO AT A GLANCE

General principles

SURTECO GROUP SE (Societas Europaea) is a company listed on the stock exchange under European law and is based in Buttenwiesen, Germany. The company is the ultimate parent company of the Group and is registered in the Company Register of the Local Augsburg Court (Amtsgericht Augsburg) under HRB 23000. The purpose of the companies consolidated in the SURTECO Group is the development, production and sale of coated surface materials based on paper and plastic. This sustainability report is a consolidated report about the SURTECO Group. The report has not been audited and it has not been subject to an audit review by an auditor. No single framework was used for purposes of drawing up the report. The group of consolidated companies for the sustainability report corresponds to the companies consolidated in the consolidated financial statements of the company. It should be noted that on March 1, 2023, the business areas "Laminates and performance films and coated fabrics" were acquired from Omnova Solutions inc., USA. These business areas are not taken into account in the previous year's figures. The reporting period is the fiscal and calendar year 2023 after acquisition, not being accounted the entire year but the 10 months from March to December. The baseline year for achieving the goals related to sustainability is the business year 2019. The financial information has been given in the reporting currency euros (€). The Supervisory Board and the Management Board approved this report for publication on 16 April 2024.

The preparation of the sustainability report to a certain degree requires decisions of judgement, estimates and assumptions of the management. The significant facts which are affected by such decisions of judgement and estimates related to the definition of the risks and opportunities associated with sustainability. The quantitative information is the result of consolidated, regular surveys of the individual units within the Group. These data were prepared with due care and attention and following a process of thorough checking. When carrying out the surveys of the individual subsidiary companies, unintentional misrepresentations may be made in response to questions. One past example is of information being reported in the wrong unit of measurement. Whenever an error was discovered, the corresponding figure for the previous year was corrected in the report and identified accordingly.