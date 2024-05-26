May 26, 2024 at 08:30 am EDT

Surya India Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 45.41 million compared to INR 43.04 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 148.01 million compared to INR 43.47 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 92.86 million compared to INR 5.81 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.29 compared to INR 0.83 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 13.29 compared to INR 0.83 a year ago.