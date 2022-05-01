Log in
    SURYAROSNI   INE335A01012

SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED

(SURYAROSNI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 07:16:36 am EDT
437.55 INR   -1.70%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surya Roshni : Bagging orders/contract

05/01/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED

&ruu of Indian Standerds

An IS/1SO 9001, An IS/1SO 14001

& IS: 18001 Company

CIN L31501 HR1973PLC007543

2nd Floor, Padma Tower~1. Rajendra Place , New Delhi-110 008

Ph .: +91-11-25810093-96, 47108000 Fax: +91-11-25789560

E-mail : cs@s urya.in Website : www.surya.co.in

SRL /22-23/8

The Secretary

The Manager (Listing Department)

May 1, 2022

The Stock Exchange, Mumbai

The National stock Exchange of India Ltd

MUMBAI - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500336

NSE Symbol: SURYAROSNI

SUB: RECEIVED ORDERS AMOUNTED TO t 608.63 CR. (INCLUDING GST) FOR API SL

GRADE X-70 3LPE COATED PIPES FROM IOCL

Madam/ Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder it is hereby informed that the Company has obtained orders amounted to t608.63 crore (including GS1) for supply ofAPI- 5L Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes from Indian Oil Corporation Limited as tabulated below:

a)

Name of the entity awarding the order(s) / contract(s)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Siimificant terms and conditions o f order(s) I contract(s)

i) Type of Service

Supply of API SL X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes

ii) Territory

Gu_iarat, Ra_iasthan and Haryana

iii) Total Value (t in crores)

608.63 (including GST) and 515.79 (excluding

Gsn

c)

Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic I international entity

Domestic PSU

d)

Nature of the order(s) / contract(s)

36• API SL Grade 3LPE Coated Pipes

e)

Whether domestic or international

Domestic

f)

Time period by which the order(s) I contract(s) is to be executed

11 Months

g)

Broad consideration or size of the order(s) / contract(s)

t515.79 Crore (excluding GST)

-API SL Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipe:- 1,71,806 meter and

- API SL - 1,104-meter bare pipe as per specified specifications.

h)

Whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group company have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s) / contract(s)? If Yes, nature of interest and details thereof

No

i)

Whether the order(s) / contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same at "arm's length"

Not Applicable

Y ou are requested t o take the same in your records .

Thanking y ou, for SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED

- nk~

SR.V .P . & COMPANY SECRETARY

  • Regd . Office: Prakash Nagar, Sankh ol, Bahadurgarh, Haryana -124507, Ph .: 01276-241540-41

Disclaimer

Surya Roshni Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 18:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
