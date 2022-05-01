Surya Roshni : Bagging orders/contract

SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED &ruu of Indian Standerds An IS/1SO 9001, An IS/1SO 14001 & IS: 18001 Company CIN • L31501 HR1973PLC007543 2nd Floor, Padma Tower~1. Rajendra Place , New Delhi-110 008 Ph .: +91-11-25810093-96, 47108000 Fax: +91-11-25789560 E-mail : cs@s urya.in Website : www.surya.co.in SRL /22-23/8 The Secretary The Manager (Listing Department) May 1, 2022

The Stock Exchange, Mumbai The National stock Exchange of India Ltd MUMBAI - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500336 NSE Symbol: SURYAROSNI

SUB: RECEIVED ORDERS AMOUNTED TO t 608.63 CR. (INCLUDING GST) FOR API SL

GRADE X-70 3LPE COATED PIPES FROM IOCL

Madam/ Sir,

In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder it is hereby informed that the Company has obtained orders amounted to t608.63 crore (including GS1) for supply ofAPI- 5L Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes from Indian Oil Corporation Limited as tabulated below:

a) Name of the entity awarding the order(s) / contract(s) Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Siimificant terms and conditions o f order(s) I contract(s) i) Type of Service Supply of API SL X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes ii) Territory Gu_iarat, Ra_iasthan and Haryana iii) Total Value (t in crores) 608.63 (including GST) and 515.79 (excluding Gsn c) Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic I international entity Domestic PSU d) Nature of the order(s) / contract(s) 36• API SL Grade 3LPE Coated Pipes e) Whether domestic or international Domestic f) Time period by which the order(s) I contract(s) is to be executed 11 Months g) Broad consideration or size of the order(s) / contract(s) t515.79 Crore (excluding GST) -API SL Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipe:- 1,71,806 meter and - API SL - 1,104-meter bare pipe as per specified specifications. h) Whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group company have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s) / contract(s)? If Yes, nature of interest and details thereof No i) Whether the order(s) / contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same at "arm's length" Not Applicable

Y ou are requested t o take the same in your records .

Thanking y ou, for SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED

SR.V .P . & COMPANY SECRETARY