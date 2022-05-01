Surya Roshni : Bagging orders/contract

|
SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED
The Manager (Listing Department)
May 1, 2022
SUB: RECEIVED ORDERS AMOUNTED TO t 608.63 CR. (INCLUDING GST) FOR API SL
GRADE X-70 3LPE COATED PIPES FROM IOCL
Madam/ Sir,
In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued thereunder it is hereby informed that the Company has obtained orders amounted to t608.63 crore (including GS1) for supply ofAPI- 5L Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes from Indian Oil Corporation Limited as tabulated below:
a)
Name of the entity awarding the order(s) / contract(s)
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
Siimificant terms and conditions o f order(s) I contract(s)
i) Type of Service
Supply of API SL X-70 3LPE Coated pipes and bare pipes
ii) Territory
Gu_iarat, Ra_iasthan and Haryana
iii) Total Value (t in crores)
608.63 (including GST) and 515.79 (excluding
Gsn
c)
Whether order(s) / contract(s) have been awarded by domestic I international entity
Domestic PSU
d)
Nature of the order(s) / contract(s)
36• API SL Grade 3LPE Coated Pipes
e)
Whether domestic or international
Domestic
f)
Time period by which the order(s) I contract(s) is to be executed
11 Months
g)
Broad consideration or size of the order(s) / contract(s)
t515.79 Crore (excluding GST)
-API SL Grade X-70 3LPE Coated pipe:- 1,71,806 meter and
- API SL - 1,104-meter bare pipe as per specified specifications.
h)
Whether the promoter/ promoter group/ group company have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s) / contract(s)? If Yes, nature of interest and details thereof
No
i)
Whether the order(s) / contract(s) would fall within related party transactions? If yes, whether the same at "arm's length"
Not Applicable
