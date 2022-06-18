Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Surya Roshni Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SURYAROSNI   INE335A01012

SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED

(SURYAROSNI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-06-17 am EDT
369.00 INR   +0.24%
01:24pSURYA ROSHNI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
05/19Surya Roshni Limited Announces Resignation of Nirupam Sahay as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lighting Operation
CI
05/19Surya Roshni Limited Announces Appointment of Bharat Bhushan Singal as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Surya Roshni : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

06/18/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosures under Regulation 31(1)/31(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

DETAILS OF

PROMOTER HOLDING

PROMOTER HOLDING

DETAILS OF EVENTS

POST EVENT HOLDING

NAME(S) OF

EVENTS

IN THE TARGET

ALREADY

PERTAINING TO

OF ENCUMBERED

TYPE OF

PERTAINING TO

COMPANY

ENCUMBERED

ENCUMBRANCE

SHARES

PROMOTER

COMPANY

REGULATION

AND/OR

EVENT -

ENCUMBRANCE -

% OF

% OF

% OF

% OF

SYMBOL

CREATION/REL

DATE OF

NAME

TYPE

PERSONS IN

EASE/INVOCAT

CREATION/

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL

PROMOTER

ION

RELEASE/

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

NUMBER

EQUITY

GROUP

INVOCATION OF

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

SHARE

ENCUMBRANCE

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

CAPITAL

SURYAROS

Surya

BASUDEV

Roshni

31(2)

Release

01-Jun-2022

100

0.0

100

0.0

100

0.0

0

0.0

NI

AGARWAL

Limited

Disclaimer: SEBI Circular dated Mar 7, 2022 with regards to Automation of disclosure requirements under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SAST Regulations")-System Driven Disclosures - Ease of doing business, as per circular point 8(iii) require the Stock Exchanges to disseminate on its website the disclosures required under SAST Regulations and received from the depositories, in a pdf format. The data/information displayed in this pdf file is based on the reports received from depositories and hence, the Exchange will not be responsible for any inaccurate/incorrect data/information. In case any discrepancy is noticed, the same can be informed to Listed companies, Stock Exchanges and Depositories

Disclaimer

Surya Roshni Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED
01:24pSURYA ROSHNI : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations
PU
05/19Surya Roshni Limited Announces Resignation of Nirupam Sahay as Executive Director and C..
CI
05/19Surya Roshni Limited Announces Appointment of Bharat Bhushan Singal as Chief Financial ..
CI
05/19Surya Roshni Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
05/08Surya Roshni Bags Orders Worth $7 Million from GAIL
MT
05/06Surya Roshni Limited Received Orders Amounted to 53.06 Cr. (Including Gst) for Api Sl G..
CI
05/01Surya Roshni Bags New Order Worth $80 Million
MT
05/01SURYA ROSHNI : Bagging orders/contract
PU
05/01Surya Roshni Limited Obtains Orders Amounted INR 6,086.3 Million
CI
04/05ICRA Assigns A1+ Rating on Surya Roshni's Commercial Paper
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 75 304 M 965 M 965 M
Net income 2022 1 796 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net Debt 2022 7 700 M 98,7 M 98,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 679 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 407
Free-Float 23,0%
Chart SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Surya Roshni Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 369,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raju Bista Co-MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Vinay Surya Co-Managing Director & Director
B. B. Singal CFO, Secretary, Senior VP & Compliance Officer
Jai Prakash Agarwal Executive Chairman
Krishan Kumar Narula Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SURYA ROSHNI LIMITED-36.76%252
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.20%21 318
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-6.22%17 143
JSW STEEL LIMITED-15.48%17 087
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.42%14 555
TERNIUM S.A.-15.19%7 246