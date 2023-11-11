Suryaamba Spinning Mills Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and distribution and trading of specialty synthetic yarn. The Company operates through the Yarn Manufacturing segment. It manufactures Synthetic Ring Spun Yarn for weaving, knitting, embroidery and other industrial applications. It offers a range of Fancy, Synthetic Yarns in Grey, Dyed and Melange Single and Multi-Fold, Suiting, Knitwear, Chenille Fabrics, Sewing Threads, Sweater Knitting and Shawls Rexine. It is a producer of synthetic blended yarn. The Company produces 100% polyester staple fiber (PSF), 100% viscose staple fiber (VSF), melange, polyester/viscose (P/V) blended yarns with counts ranging from 12s to 60s. The Company is having its manufacturing units at Nayakund, Parseoni Road Nagpur District. It exports its products to various markets, such the United States, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Egypt, and Poland.