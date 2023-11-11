Suryaamba Spinning Mills Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 552.86 million compared to INR 610.05 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 554.48 million compared to INR 618.73 million a year ago. Net income was INR 1.75 million compared to INR 26.6 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.6 compared to INR 9.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.6 compared to INR 9.07 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 1,143.35 million compared to INR 1,210.88 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,146.66 million compared to INR 1,223.91 million a year ago. Net income was INR 9.83 million compared to INR 65.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.35 compared to INR 22.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.35 compared to INR 22.49 a year ago.
Suryaamba Spinning Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 04:42 am EST
