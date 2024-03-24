21,364,060 Equity Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

21,364,060 Equity Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1100 days starting from 20-MAR-2021 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the post-Issue expanded equity share capital of company held by Promoters (assuming full conversion of vested options, if any, under ESOP 2016 and ESOP 2019) shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum promoters? contribution from the date of Allotment, and the Promoters? shareholding in excess of 20% of the post-Issue expanded equity share capital of company, if any, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.