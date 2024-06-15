Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based banking company. The Bank is primarily engaged in extending microcredit to economically weaker women who are otherwise unable to access finance from the mainstream banking channels. The Bank follows the Grameen model with suitable adaptations using the Joint Liability Groups (JLG) framework. The Bank also provides finance for mortgage loans, commercial vehicles, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises and loans to non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The Bank offers Saving Account, Share Your Smile Savings Account, Next Gen Savings Account, Blossom Women Savings Account, Saving Salary Account and Current Account. The Bank provides various types of loans, including microfinance loans, commercial vehicle loans, home loan, secured business loan, individual loans, micro mortgages, two-wheeler loans, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) loans.

Sector Banks