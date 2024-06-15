Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited announced that Mr. Vishal Singh, has been appointed as Chief Information Officer and Head - Digital Banking of the Bank effective from June 15, 2024. Career Summary: Kyndryl (3 months), Suryoday Small Finance Bank (2 years, 8 months), Clix Capital (7 months), Suryoday Small Finance Bank (2 years, 5 months), FIS (11 years) . Education: Bachelor of Engineering, Chatrapati Sahuji Maharaj Kanpur University
Kanpur.