Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Appoints Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer and Head - Digital Banking of the Bank
Kanpur.
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|201.2 INR
|-1.75%
|+0.16%
|+28.46%
|08:54am
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Appoints Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer and Head - Digital Banking of the Bank
|CI
|May. 10
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank's Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Q4
|MT
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Appoints Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer and Head - Digital Banking of the Bank
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank's Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Q4
|MT
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 10, 2024
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Appoints Deepak Kumar Sharma as Additional Director (Independent Category)
|CI
|21,364,060 Equity Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Announces Board Appointments
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Announces Resignation of Vishal Singh as Chief Information Officer, Effective March 15, 2024
|CI
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2024
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|RBI Approves HDFC Bank's Proposal to Acquire Up To 9.5% Stake in Six Banks
|MT
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Appoints Mr. Sandeep Arora as Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Announces Resignation of Dr. Mandeep Maitra as Independent Director
|CI
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Announces Retirement of Narayan Rao as Chief Services Officer, Effective December 31, 2023
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Appoints Chairman
|MT
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Approves the Retirement of Ramachandran Rajaraman as Non-Executive Independent Director and Part-time Chairman
|CI
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited(BSE:543279) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2023
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|Transcript : Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+28.46%
|256M
|+13.92%
|556B
|+16.54%
|307B
|+13.61%
|253B
|+18.28%
|179B
|+25.50%
|170B
|+6.50%
|158B
|+6.62%
|147B
|-6.57%
|145B
|+12.08%
|139B