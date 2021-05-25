DGAP-DD : SUSE S.A. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
25.05.2021 / 23:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Ms
First name: Melissa
Last name(s): Di Donato
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
SUSE S.A.
b) LEI
213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2333210958
b) Nature of the transaction
Members of the management board have been awarded, under a Long Term Incentive Plan, conditional rights to acquire /
subscribe shares of the issuer
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 24694 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 24694.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-05-19; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
26 A, Boulevard Royal
2449 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
