DGAP-DD : SUSE S.A. english

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.05.2021 / 23:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Ms First name: Melissa Last name(s): Di Donato 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SUSE S.A. b) LEI 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: LU2333210958 b) Nature of the transaction Members of the management board have been awarded, under a Long Term Incentive Plan, conditional rights to acquire / subscribe shares of the issuer c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 24694 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 0.0000 EUR 24694.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-19; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XFRA ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2021 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: SUSE S.A. 26 A, Boulevard Royal 2449 Luxemburg Luxemburg Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed End of News EQS News Service =------------ 67645 25.05.2021 (END) Dow Jones Newswires May 25, 2021 17:50 ET (21:50 GMT) All news about SUSE S.A. 05:51p DGAP-DD : SUSE S.A. english DJ 05:51p SUSE S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons EQ