    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/25 03:59:58 pm
30.53 EUR   +0.43%
DGAP-DD  : SUSE S.A. english
DJ
SUSE S.A.  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
DGAP-DD : SUSE S.A. english

05/25/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
25.05.2021 / 23:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title:         Ms 
 
 First name:    Melissa 
 
 Last name(s):  Di Donato 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 SUSE S.A. 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          LU2333210958 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Members of the management board have been awarded, under a Long Term Incentive Plan, conditional rights to acquire / 
 subscribe shares of the issuer 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 0 EUR          24694 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 0.0000 EUR    24694.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-05-19; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
 
 MIC:          XFRA 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25.05.2021 The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/international ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      SUSE S.A. 
              26 A, Boulevard Royal 
              2449 Luxemburg 
              Luxemburg 
Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed 
 
End of News   EQS News Service 
=------------

67645 25.05.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 17:50 ET (21:50 GMT)

