PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -2

Emerging ACV grew 59%, delivering USD17.5 million in the quarter as SUSE Rancher continued to perform well with a number of notable deals including several net new logos wins from incumbent suppliers and our first airline customer. The strongest growth in Emerging was in North America, with several large renewals in the Financial Services and Technology industries.

SUSE also entered into a strategic embedded partnership with UiPath, a leader in the Enterprise Software Automation space. UiPath will leverage SUSE Rancher to provide additional deployment options for UiPath customers to leverage the UiPath Platform.

All geographic regions showed strong growth, with the two largest, EMEA and North America, growing 36% and 39% respectively. North America benefited from the growth in SUSE Rancher and a strong performance in Core. The target growth markets of APJ and Latin America grew at 25% and 22% respectively. Greater China grew 69% to contribute USD10.0 million of ACV, including two large contracts.

Overall weighted average contract length has remained stable at 19 months, because our success in signing multiyear End-user contracts has offset the growing proportion of Cloud on shorter contract lengths.

The impact of FX changes on ACV in Q3 was small, with year-on-year growth of 39% on an actual FX basis and of 37% on a constant currency basis. For the year-to-date figures, ACV reported growth was 25% on an actual FX basis and 21% using constant currency.

Adjusted Revenue in Q3 was USD151.0 million, an increase of 21% over the prior year, with strong contributions from both Core and Emerging.

For the Year to Date, Adjusted Revenue was USD421.9 million, up USD56.2 million, or 15%, from the same period in 2020.

Core revenue growth of 16% in the quarter was powered by increased sales in the CSP channels, including the hyperscalers, and in the North America and EMEA regions. Growth was more modest in the independent hardware vendor (IHV) partner RTM where several large partners saw weaker sales, although the embedded customers did relatively well.

Emerging Revenue grew by 65% to USD17.8 million as SUSE Rancher grew its sales and extended its presence in IHV and CSP channels.

The impact of FX changes on revenue in Q3 was negligible, with year-on-year growth of 21% on both an actual and constant currency basis. For the year-to-date figures there is a small effect from FX changes, with the reported growth of 15% on an actual FX basis being 14% using constant currency.

Annual Recurring Revenue and Net Retention Rate

USD USD millions As at April 30 2021 2020 Change % ARR - SUSE as of period end April '21 489.7 431.4 14% ARR - Rancher as of period end April '21 65.8 30.6 115% ARR - Total 555.5 462.0 20% Net Retention Rate - SUSE as % 110.6% 110.5% Net Retention Rate - Rancher as % 143.4% 137.4%

Note: ARR and NRR are reported one quarter in arrears, with ARR in USD millions at actual FX rates. These metrics are reported for each business separately, not pro forma.

ARR has again shown strong and accelerating growth, increasing 20% year on year to USD555.5 million, demonstrating the continuing strength of our business and building on a long track record of increasing contracted revenues and expansion of the active subscription base. The 14% growth in the SUSE business is ahead of the broader market growth CAGR of 12%, while the 115% growth in Rancher shows the combined benefit of high market growth and the synergies with SUSE.

Overall, the reported ARR growth of 20% benefited from some FX change tail wind, and on the basis of constant currencies the reported growth would have been 17%, primarily impacting the SUSE business.

NRR for SUSE was 110.6%, steady year on year and increased by 2% points from Q2.

NRR for Rancher grew to 143.4%, having been 125% in the prior quarter, underlining the excellent progress being made since acquisition.

Costs

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Adj Revenue 151.0 125.3 21% 421.9 365.7 15% Cost of sales 11.6 7.6 53% 30.2 22.2 36% Gross profit 139.4 117.7 18% 391.7 343.5 14% % Margin 92% 94% 93% 94% Sales, Marketing & Operations 39.0 32.9 19% 106.4 102.4 4% Research & Development 25.4 20.3 25% 69.8 60.7 15% General & Administrative 19.8 14.1 40% 51.4 42.6 21% Total operating expenses 84.2 67.3 25% 227.6 205.7 11%

Note: Operating expenses in this table excludes depreciation and amortization as well as certain other items included in the IFRS accounts, as set out in Appendix 1. All costs are pro forma, including Rancher from November 1 in all periods.

The gross margin of 92% remained at the same level as Q2, slightly down from prior year as the cost of sales increased due to third-party costs relating to the new government business in North America.

Total operating expenses were USD84.2 million in the quarter, a 25% increase on the prior year. The main driver of this increase was additional staff, hired to support our investment in innovation and sales.

Increase in Sales, Marketing and Operations costs was 19% year on year, predominantly due to headcount increases but also due to some increase in marketing program spend as business starts to return to normal following the pandemic restrictions of the prior year.

Research and Development costs also grew as we added headcount, particularly in SUSE Rancher development, and we experienced some increased costs due to rising market salary levels.

General and Administrative costs rose year on year with a number of contributing factors. The overall increase was 40%, very similar to the increase seen at Q2. SUSE moved onto independent systems following the separation from Micro Focus, increased staffing to meet the new requirements of a public company as well as consulting costs and realized FX movement. Q3 costs were at the same level as the prior quarter.

Profitability

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Adj EBITDA 55.2 50.4 10% 164.1 137.8 19% Adj EBITDA Margin 37% 40% 39% 38% Change in deferred revenue 9.8 (15.0) nm 62.4 12.7 nm Adj Cash EBITDA 65.0 35.4 84% 226.5 150.5 50% % Margin 43% 28% 54% 41%

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was USD55.2 million, representing a margin of 37% and growth of 10% from the prior year. The margin is slightly down compared to the same period in the prior year as a result of continued investment in costs to support growth. In the year to date, however, the overall growth in Adjusted EBITDA is 19%, with a slightly improved margin of 39%.

Change in deferred revenue was USD9.8 million resulting in Adjusted Cash EBITDA of USD65.0 million, significantly higher than in the same quarter of the prior year. The difference in deferred revenue between the two years was USD25 million contributing to a significant improvement in Adjusted Cash EBITDA and cashflow. This has been driven by strong ACV growth and continued success at selling multiyear contracts, paid in advance, during the quarter.

Cashflow

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Adjusted Cash EBITDA 65.0 35.4 84% 226.5 150.5 50% Gross Capital Expenditure (1.3) (0.8) 63% (2.1) (1.8) 17% Change in core working capital (14.2) 8.8 nm (41.8) 13.5 nm IFRS 15 (8.3) (6.5) 28% (25.6) (15.8) 62% IFRS 16 (1.8) (2.2) -18% (5.4) (8.5) -36% Cash Taxes (0.4) (1.6) -75% (4.4) (5.0) -12% Rancher Pro Forma uFCF 0.0 (2.2) nm (1.8) (6.4) -72% Adjusted uFCF 39.0 30.9 26% 145.4 126.5 15% Adj uFCF Conv from Adj EBITDA 71% 61% 89% 92%

Overall, Adjusted unlevered Free Cash Flow for the quarter was USD39.0 million, an increase of 26% over the prior year. The key drivers for this were the increased profitability and higher positive movement in deferred revenue. The strong increase in bookings created a corresponding offsetting increase on working capital of USD23 million, when compared to Q3 of last year.

Cash conversion for Q3 is 71%, a decline from Q2, with Q2 being high following collection of cash from Q1. The year-to-date conversion is 89%.

Leverage

USD USD millions At July 31 2021 2020 Change % Net debt 653.1 914.5 -29%

Net debt at July 31, 2021, was USD653 million, a reduction of 29% from the prior year. It is also a significant reduction from the USD1,205 million level at the end of Q2 as approximately USD502 million of the IPO proceeds were applied to reducing the indebtedness of the company in Q3. The Second Lien Term Loan of USD270 million was fully repaid and the balance of USD232 million was applied to the reduction of the Term Loan B.

As a result, the leverage ratio, based on the last 12 months Adjusted Cash EBITDA up to July 31, 2021, was 2.6x. This is below the 3.1x pro forma level reported at the end of Q2 and is also below the maximum leverage specified at the time of the IPO of 3.5x.

Initial Public Offering

During the third quarter, SUSE was listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange through an initial public offering of shares. The prospectus relating to the IPO was published on May 5, 2021, and the listing took effect on May 19, 2021.

