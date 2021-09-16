PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -4

Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment (3,365) - (3,365) (3,388) - (3,388)
Depreciation/impairment - Right of use assets (4,632) - (4,632) (7,792) - (7,792)
Operating (loss)/profit (167,253) (14,061) (181,314) 21,221 (605) 20,616
Finance costs (38,086) - (38,086) (57,514) - (57,514)
Finance income 8 - 8 11,462 - 11,462
Net finance costs (38,078) - (38,078) (46,052) - (46,052)
Share of losses on associate (1,582) - (1,582) (2,008) - (2,008)
Loss before tax (206,913) (14,061) (220,974) (26,839) (605) (27,444)
Taxation 48,553 2,393 50,946 4,886 - 4,886
Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the parent (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558)
Non-controlling interests - - - - - -
Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558)
SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021
Nine months ended 31 July 2021 Nine months ended 31 July 2020
Separately Separately
Headline reported Total Headline reported items Total
items
USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000
Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558)
Other comprehensive income:
Items not to be reclassified to income statement:
Remeasurement of defined benefit pension schemes 1,068 - 1,068 30 - 30
Related tax impact (288) - (288) (8) - (8)
Currency translation differences (12,000) - (12,000) (45,967) - (45,967)
Cash flow hedge - changes in fair value (610) - (610) (7,385) - (7,385)
Cash flow hedge - reclassified to income statement 6,702 - 6,702 4,290 - 4,290
Related tax impact (1,495) - (1,495) 772 - 772
Other comprehensive losses for the period (6,623) - (6,623) (48,268) - (48,268)
Total comprehensive loss for the period (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826)
Attributable to:
Equity shareholders of the parent (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826)
Non-controlling interests - - - - - -
Total comprehensive loss for the period (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826)
SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021
As at As at
31 July 2021 31 October 2020
USUSD'000 USUSD'000
Non-current assets
Goodwill 2,573,318 2,134,881
Intangible assets 538,503 519,370
Property, plant and equipment 7,065 7,624
Right of use assets 11,089 13,677
Investment in associate 14,593 16,174
Derivative asset - 11
Long-term pension assets 1,100 1,039
Other receivables 8,037 7,895
Deferred tax assets 170,014 107,347
Contract related assets 45,677 25,761
3,369,396 2,833,779
Current assets
Trade and other receivables 132,844 101,042
Current tax receivables 1,523 1,523
Cash and cash equivalents 135,013 94,933
Contract related assets 26,153 19,649
295,533 217,147
Total assets 3,664,929 3,050,926
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables 113,352 93,128
Borrowings 3,600 3,600
Lease liabilities 5,654 5,721
Provisions 4,093 7,199
Current tax liabilities 8,698 10,584
Deferred income - contract liabilities 319,539 246,485
454,936 366,717
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings 740,730 934,660
Lease liabilities 7,428 10,729
Provisions 2,336 2,329
Non-current tax liabilities 6,601 6,601
Deferred tax liabilities 96,505 68,695
Retirement benefit obligations 6,672 7,541
Share-based payments 539 13,019
Deferred income - contract liabilities 179,455 155,989
Derivative liabilities 7,645 25,440
Other payables 8,339 11,861
1,056,250 1,236,864
Total liabilities 1,511,186 1,603,581
SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021
As at As at
31 July 2021 31 October 2020
USUSD'000 USUSD'000
Equity
Share capital 16,830 14
Share premium 2,494,004 1,604,251
Retained losses (334,336) (130,824)
Other reserves 12,449 3,200
Cash flow hedging reserve (6,706) (12,798)
Foreign currency translation reserve (28,498) (16,498)
Total equity 2,153,743 1,447,345
SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021
Share Share Retained Other Cash flow Foreign currency Total
capital premium losses reserve Hedging translation reserve equity
reserve
USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000
As at 1 November 2020 14 1,604,251 (130,824) 3,200 (12,798) (16,498) 1,447,345
Loss for the period - - (170,028) - - - (170,028)
Other comprehensive income/ - - (715) - 6,092 (12,000) (6,623)
(expense) for the period
Total comprehensive income/ - - (170,743) - 6,092 (12,000) (176,651)
(expense) for the period
Transactions recorded in equity:
Contribution of share premium - 174,036 - - - - 174,036
Contribution of share capital 16,816 (16,816) - - - - -
Gross proceeds from Initial - 669,451 - - - - 669,451
Public Offering
Purchase of own shares - 63,082 - - - - 63,082
Capitalized transaction costs - - (32,769) - - - (32,769)
Equity settled share-based - - - 9,249 - - 9,249
payments
Total transactions with owners 16,816 889,753 (32,769) 9,249 - - 883,049
As at 31 July 2021 16,830 2,494,004 (334,336) 12,449 (6,706) (28,498) 2,153,743
SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")
