    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 01:47:21 am
32.245 EUR   +1.43%
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -7-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -6-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -4-

09/16/2021 | 01:31am EDT
Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment          (3,365)            -   (3,365)     (3,388)            -   (3,388) 
Depreciation/impairment - Right of use assets         (4,632)            -   (4,632)     (7,792)            -   (7,792) 
Operating (loss)/profit                             (167,253)     (14,061) (181,314)      21,221        (605)    20,616 
 
Finance costs                                        (38,086)            -  (38,086)    (57,514)            -  (57,514) 
Finance income                                              8            -         8      11,462            -    11,462 
Net finance costs                                    (38,078)            -  (38,078)    (46,052)            -  (46,052) 
 
Share of losses on associate                          (1,582)            -   (1,582)     (2,008)            -   (2,008) 
Loss before tax                                     (206,913)     (14,061) (220,974)    (26,839)        (605)  (27,444) 
 
Taxation                                               48,553        2,393    50,946       4,886            -     4,886 
Loss for the period                                 (158,360)     (11,668) (170,028)    (21,953)        (605)  (22,558) 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent                   (158,360)     (11,668) (170,028)    (21,953)        (605)  (22,558) 
Non-controlling interests                                   -            -         -           -            -         - 
Loss for the period                                 (158,360)     (11,668) (170,028)    (21,953)        (605)  (22,558)

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021 

                                                    Nine months ended 31 July 2021      Nine months ended 31 July 2020 
                                                                Separately                          Separately 
                                                    Headline      reported     Total   Headline reported items    Total 
                                                                     items 
                                                     USUSD'000       USUSD'000   USUSD'000    USUSD'000        USUSD'000  USUSD'000 
 
Loss for the period                                (158,360)      (11,668) (170,028)   (21,953)          (605) (22,558) 
 
Other comprehensive income: 
 
Items not to be reclassified to income statement: 
Remeasurement of defined benefit pension schemes       1,068             -     1,068         30              -       30 
Related tax impact                                     (288)             -     (288)        (8)              -      (8) 
 
Currency translation differences                    (12,000)             -  (12,000)   (45,967)              - (45,967) 
Cash flow hedge - changes in fair value                (610)             -     (610)    (7,385)              -  (7,385) 
Cash flow hedge - reclassified to income statement     6,702             -     6,702      4,290              -    4,290 
Related tax impact                                   (1,495)             -   (1,495)        772              -      772 
Other comprehensive losses for the period            (6,623)             -   (6,623)   (48,268)              - (48,268) 
 
Total comprehensive loss for the period            (164,983)      (11,668) (176,651)   (70,221)          (605) (70,826) 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the parent                  (164,983)      (11,668) (176,651)   (70,221)          (605) (70,826) 
Non-controlling interests                                  -             -         -          -              -        - 
Total comprehensive loss for the period            (164,983)      (11,668) (176,651)   (70,221)          (605) (70,826)

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021 

                                                 As at           As at 
                                          31 July 2021 31 October 2020 
                                               USUSD'000         USUSD'000 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                                     2,573,318       2,134,881 
Intangible assets                              538,503         519,370 
Property, plant and equipment                    7,065           7,624 
Right of use assets                             11,089          13,677 
Investment in associate                         14,593          16,174 
Derivative asset                                     -              11 
Long-term pension assets                         1,100           1,039 
Other receivables                                8,037           7,895 
Deferred tax assets                            170,014         107,347 
Contract related assets                         45,677          25,761 
                                             3,369,396       2,833,779 
 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables                    132,844         101,042 
Current tax receivables                          1,523           1,523 
Cash and cash equivalents                      135,013          94,933 
Contract related assets                         26,153          19,649 
                                               295,533         217,147 
Total assets                                 3,664,929       3,050,926 
 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                       113,352          93,128 
Borrowings                                       3,600           3,600 
Lease liabilities                                5,654           5,721 
Provisions                                       4,093           7,199 
Current tax liabilities                          8,698          10,584 
Deferred income - contract liabilities         319,539         246,485 
                                               454,936         366,717 
Non-current liabilities 
Borrowings                                     740,730         934,660 
Lease liabilities                                7,428          10,729 
Provisions                                       2,336           2,329 
Non-current tax liabilities                      6,601           6,601 
Deferred tax liabilities                        96,505          68,695 
Retirement benefit obligations                   6,672           7,541 
Share-based payments                               539          13,019 
Deferred income - contract liabilities         179,455         155,989 
Derivative liabilities                           7,645          25,440 
Other payables                                   8,339          11,861 
                                             1,056,250       1,236,864 
Total liabilities                            1,511,186       1,603,581

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021 

                                               As at           As at 
                                        31 July 2021 31 October 2020 
                                             USUSD'000         USUSD'000 
Equity 
Share capital                                 16,830              14 
Share premium                              2,494,004       1,604,251 
Retained losses                            (334,336)       (130,824) 
Other reserves                                12,449           3,200 
Cash flow hedging reserve                    (6,706)        (12,798) 
Foreign currency translation reserve        (28,498)        (16,498) 
Total equity                               2,153,743       1,447,345

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021 

                                    Share   Share     Retained   Other    Cash flow  Foreign currency         Total 
                                    capital premium   losses     reserve  Hedging    translation reserve      equity 
                                                                          reserve 
                                    USUSD'000 USUSD'000   USUSD'000    USUSD'000  USUSD'000    USUSD'000                  USUSD'000 
 
As at 1 November 2020                    14 1,604,251  (130,824)    3,200   (12,798)                 (16,498) 1,447,345 
 
Loss for the period                       -         -  (170,028)        -          -                        - (170,028) 
Other comprehensive income/               -         -      (715)        -      6,092                 (12,000)   (6,623) 
(expense) for the period 
 
Total comprehensive income/               -         -  (170,743)        -      6,092                 (12,000) (176,651) 
(expense) for the period 
 
Transactions recorded in equity: 
Contribution of share premium             -   174,036          -        -          -                        -   174,036 
Contribution of share capital        16,816  (16,816)          -        -          -                        -         - 
Gross proceeds from Initial               -   669,451          -        -          -                        -   669,451 
Public Offering 
Purchase of own shares                    -    63,082          -        -          -                        -    63,082 
Capitalized transaction costs             -         -   (32,769)        -          -                        -  (32,769) 
Equity settled share-based                -         -          -    9,249          -                        -     9,249 
payments 
 
Total transactions with owners       16,816   889,753   (32,769)    9,249          -                        -   883,049 
 
As at 31 July 2021                   16,830 2,494,004  (334,336)   12,449    (6,706)                 (28,498) 2,153,743

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

