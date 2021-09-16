PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -4

Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment (3,365) - (3,365) (3,388) - (3,388) Depreciation/impairment - Right of use assets (4,632) - (4,632) (7,792) - (7,792) Operating (loss)/profit (167,253) (14,061) (181,314) 21,221 (605) 20,616 Finance costs (38,086) - (38,086) (57,514) - (57,514) Finance income 8 - 8 11,462 - 11,462 Net finance costs (38,078) - (38,078) (46,052) - (46,052) Share of losses on associate (1,582) - (1,582) (2,008) - (2,008) Loss before tax (206,913) (14,061) (220,974) (26,839) (605) (27,444) Taxation 48,553 2,393 50,946 4,886 - 4,886 Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558) Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021

Nine months ended 31 July 2021 Nine months ended 31 July 2020 Separately Separately Headline reported Total Headline reported items Total items USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Loss for the period (158,360) (11,668) (170,028) (21,953) (605) (22,558) Other comprehensive income: Items not to be reclassified to income statement: Remeasurement of defined benefit pension schemes 1,068 - 1,068 30 - 30 Related tax impact (288) - (288) (8) - (8) Currency translation differences (12,000) - (12,000) (45,967) - (45,967) Cash flow hedge - changes in fair value (610) - (610) (7,385) - (7,385) Cash flow hedge - reclassified to income statement 6,702 - 6,702 4,290 - 4,290 Related tax impact (1,495) - (1,495) 772 - 772 Other comprehensive losses for the period (6,623) - (6,623) (48,268) - (48,268) Total comprehensive loss for the period (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826) Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the parent (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826) Non-controlling interests - - - - - - Total comprehensive loss for the period (164,983) (11,668) (176,651) (70,221) (605) (70,826)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021

As at As at 31 July 2021 31 October 2020 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 2,573,318 2,134,881 Intangible assets 538,503 519,370 Property, plant and equipment 7,065 7,624 Right of use assets 11,089 13,677 Investment in associate 14,593 16,174 Derivative asset - 11 Long-term pension assets 1,100 1,039 Other receivables 8,037 7,895 Deferred tax assets 170,014 107,347 Contract related assets 45,677 25,761 3,369,396 2,833,779 Current assets Trade and other receivables 132,844 101,042 Current tax receivables 1,523 1,523 Cash and cash equivalents 135,013 94,933 Contract related assets 26,153 19,649 295,533 217,147 Total assets 3,664,929 3,050,926 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 113,352 93,128 Borrowings 3,600 3,600 Lease liabilities 5,654 5,721 Provisions 4,093 7,199 Current tax liabilities 8,698 10,584 Deferred income - contract liabilities 319,539 246,485 454,936 366,717 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 740,730 934,660 Lease liabilities 7,428 10,729 Provisions 2,336 2,329 Non-current tax liabilities 6,601 6,601 Deferred tax liabilities 96,505 68,695 Retirement benefit obligations 6,672 7,541 Share-based payments 539 13,019 Deferred income - contract liabilities 179,455 155,989 Derivative liabilities 7,645 25,440 Other payables 8,339 11,861 1,056,250 1,236,864 Total liabilities 1,511,186 1,603,581

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited) As at 31 July 2021

As at As at 31 July 2021 31 October 2020 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Equity Share capital 16,830 14 Share premium 2,494,004 1,604,251 Retained losses (334,336) (130,824) Other reserves 12,449 3,200 Cash flow hedging reserve (6,706) (12,798) Foreign currency translation reserve (28,498) (16,498) Total equity 2,153,743 1,447,345

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021

Share Share Retained Other Cash flow Foreign currency Total capital premium losses reserve Hedging translation reserve equity reserve USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 As at 1 November 2020 14 1,604,251 (130,824) 3,200 (12,798) (16,498) 1,447,345 Loss for the period - - (170,028) - - - (170,028) Other comprehensive income/ - - (715) - 6,092 (12,000) (6,623) (expense) for the period Total comprehensive income/ - - (170,743) - 6,092 (12,000) (176,651) (expense) for the period Transactions recorded in equity: Contribution of share premium - 174,036 - - - - 174,036 Contribution of share capital 16,816 (16,816) - - - - - Gross proceeds from Initial - 669,451 - - - - 669,451 Public Offering Purchase of own shares - 63,082 - - - - 63,082 Capitalized transaction costs - - (32,769) - - - (32,769) Equity settled share-based - - - 9,249 - - 9,249 payments Total transactions with owners 16,816 889,753 (32,769) 9,249 - - 883,049 As at 31 July 2021 16,830 2,494,004 (334,336) 12,449 (6,706) (28,498) 2,153,743

