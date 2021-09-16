Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. SUSE S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/16 01:47:21 am
32.245 EUR   +1.43%
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -7-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -6-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5-

09/16/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2020 

                                      Share     Share   Retained    Other  Cash flow         Foreign currency     Total 
                                    capital   premium     losses  reserve    Hedging      translation reserve    equity 
                                                                             reserve 
                                    USUSD'000   USUSD'000    USUSD'000  USUSD'000    USUSD'000                  USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
 
As at 1 November 2019                    14 1,604,251   (80,037)      839   (11,961)                   10,102 1,523,208 
 
Loss for the period                       -         -   (22,558)        -          -                        -  (22,558) 
Other comprehensive income/               -         -        794        -    (3,095)                 (45,967)  (48,268) 
(expense) for the period 
 
Total comprehensive income/               -         -   (21,764)        -    (3,095)                 (45,967)  (70,826) 
(expense) for the period 
 
Transactions recorded in equity: 
Equity settled share-based                -         -          -    1,008          -                        -     1,008 
payments 
 
Total transactions with owners            -         -          -    1,008          -                        -     1,008 
 
As at 31 July 2020                       14 1,604,251  (101,801)    1,847   (15,056)                 (35,865) 1,453,390

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021 

                                                     Nine months ended Nine months ended 
                                                          31 July 2021      31 July 2020 
                                                               USUSD'000           USUSD'000 
 
Loss for the period                                          (170,028)          (22,558) 
Net finance costs                                               38,078            46,052 
Taxation                                                      (50,946)           (4,886) 
Share of losses on associate                                     1,582             2,008 
Operating (loss)/profit for the period                       (181,314)            20,616 
Addback: 
Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment                     3,365             3,388 
Depreciation - Right of use assets                               4,632             7,792 
Amortization of intangible assets                              111,063            89,426 
Amortization of contract related assets                          6,370             1,888 
Contract liabilities - fair value haircut                       10,455            14,975 
Share based payments expense                                   166,099             7,338 
Restructuring charges                                            1,407                 - 
Foreign exchange movements                                      10,004          (13,808) 
Impairment (credit)/loss on trade receivables                    (433)              (86) 
Movements: 
Movements in trade receivables                                (17,216)            11,347 
Movements in other receivables                                   (476)            14,723 
Movements in trade payables                                    (1,421)             1,796 
Movements in other payables                                   (11,455)            10,018 
Movement in other pensions                                       (121)             (367) 
Movements in provisions                                        (4,506)             2,100 
Movements in contract related assets                          (32,791)          (20,812) 
Movements in contract liabilities                               59,701             5,223 
Cash generated from operations                                 123,363           155,557 
Interest paid                                                 (40,470)          (38,072) 
Interest received                                                    8                17 
Tax paid                                                       (4,434)           (4,955) 
Net cash inflow from operating activities                       78,467           112,547 
 
Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment                      (2,095)           (1,768) 
Purchase and development of intangible assets                  (3,201)          (33,629) 
Acquisition of a business, net of cash                       (489,432)          (15,964) 
Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting costs                   659,409                 - 
Settlement of share-based payments                           (112,686)                 - 
Net cash inflow/(outflow)from investing activities              51,995          (51,361) 
Net cash inflow before financing activities                    130,462            61,186

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021 

                                                   Nine months ended Nine months ended 
                                                        31 July 2021      31 July 2020 
                                                             USUSD'000           USUSD'000 
 
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 
Proceeds from contribution of share premium                  135,338                 - 
Proceeds from bank borrowings                                300,000                 - 
Payment of arrangement fees                                  (3,764)                 - 
Repayment of bank borrowings                               (513,062)           (2,700) 
Payment of interest rate swap premia                         (6,702)           (4,290) 
Lease payments                                               (3,680)           (8,121) 
Loan repaid by intermediary parent undertaking                 1,500                 - 
Net cash outflow from financing activities                  (90,370)          (15,111) 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                     40,092            46,075 
Foreign exchange movements                                      (12)             (559) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period              94,933            38,197 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period                   135,013            83,713

APPENDIX 2 Reconciliation from IFRS to Adjusted Pro Forma Figures

IFRS Revenue to Adjusted Revenue 

USD USD millions                          Q3    Q3 Growth   Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 
                                      2021  2020      %     2021   2020      % 
 
Revenue - IFRS                       148.0 111.7    32%    407.7  327.4    25% 
 
Adjustments 
Contract liability haircut amortized   3.0   3.9   -23%     10.5   15.0   -30% 
Pro Forma Rancher                      0.0   9.7  -100%      3.7   23.3   -84% 
 
Adjusted revenue                     151.0 125.3    21%    421.9  365.7    15%

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in 2021 Q3YTD, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and Q3 YTD.

IFRS Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA 

USD USD millions                           Q3     Q3 Growth    Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 
                                       2021   2020      %      2021   2020      % 
 
Operating loss - IFRS                (30.5)   22.9     nm   (181.3)   20.6     nm 
 
Adjustments 
Depreciation and Amortization          40.3   32.8    23%     119.1  100.6    18% 
Separately reported items               4.9    0.6     nm      14.1    0.6     nm 
Contract liability haircut amortized    3.0    3.9   -23%      10.5   15.0   -30% 
Non-recurring items                     5.0    6.8   -26%      18.3   20.8   -12% 
Share-based payments - charge          18.3    3.0     nm     166.1    7.3     nm 
Share-based payments - ER taxes         1.2    0.0     nm       7.0    0.0     nm 
Foreign exchange - unrealized          13.0 (15.9)     nm      12.1 (15.0)     nm 
 
Adjusted EBITDA - Non Pro Forma        55.2   54.1     2%     165.9  149.9    11% 
 
Pro Forma Rancher                       0.0  (3.7)  -100%     (1.8) (12.1)   -85% 
 
Adjusted EBITDA - Pro Forma            55.2   50.4    10%     164.1  137.8    19%

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in YTD 2021, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and YTD.

Adjusted Deferred Revenue to IFRS Deferred Revenue 

USD USD millions                                      Q3    Q3 Growth   Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 
                                                  2021  2020      %     2021   2020      % 
 
Movement in contract liabilities: Pro Forma      (9.8)  15.0     nm   (62.4) (12.7)     nm 
Pro Forma Rancher                                  0.0   3.0     nm      2.7    7.5   -64% 
Movement in contract liabilities: Non Pro Forma  (9.8)  18.0     nm   (59.7)  (5.2)     nm 
 
Adjustments: 
Contract liability haircut amortized             (3.0) (3.9)   -23%   (10.5) (15.0)   -30% 
Movement in contract liabilities - IFRS         (12.8)  14.1     nm   (70.2) (20.2)     nm

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in YTD 2021, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and YTD.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about SUSE S.A.
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -7-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -6-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -4-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -3-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -2-
DJ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 2021, for the Three Months end..
DJ
09/09SUSE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08/31SUSE S.A. Announces Availability of SUSE Rancher 2.6
CI
08/31SUSE Rancher 2.6 Brings Enterprise Customers Improved Interoperability Across..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUSE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 554 M - -
Net income 2021 -173 M - -
Net Debt 2021 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 324 M 6 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 910
Free-Float 22,9%
Chart SUSE S.A.
Duration : Period :
SUSE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUSE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,57 $
Average target price 45,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa di Donato Chief Executive Officer
Andrew William Myers Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Martin Göran Persson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sheng Liang President-Engineering & Innovation
Thomas A. di Giacomo Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSE S.A.0.00%6 324
CLARIVATE PLC-18.85%15 148
JMDC INC.38.01%4 060
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED13.60%3 960
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION10.28%2 301
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-17.78%1 812