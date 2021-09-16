PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2020

Share Share Retained Other Cash flow Foreign currency Total capital premium losses reserve Hedging translation reserve equity reserve USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 As at 1 November 2019 14 1,604,251 (80,037) 839 (11,961) 10,102 1,523,208 Loss for the period - - (22,558) - - - (22,558) Other comprehensive income/ - - 794 - (3,095) (45,967) (48,268) (expense) for the period Total comprehensive income/ - - (21,764) - (3,095) (45,967) (70,826) (expense) for the period Transactions recorded in equity: Equity settled share-based - - - 1,008 - - 1,008 payments Total transactions with owners - - - 1,008 - - 1,008 As at 31 July 2020 14 1,604,251 (101,801) 1,847 (15,056) (35,865) 1,453,390

SUSE S.A. and its subsidiaries ("the SUSE Group")

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) For the nine months ended 31 July 2021

Nine months ended Nine months ended 31 July 2021 31 July 2020 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Loss for the period (170,028) (22,558) Net finance costs 38,078 46,052 Taxation (50,946) (4,886) Share of losses on associate 1,582 2,008 Operating (loss)/profit for the period (181,314) 20,616 Addback: Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 3,365 3,388 Depreciation - Right of use assets 4,632 7,792 Amortization of intangible assets 111,063 89,426 Amortization of contract related assets 6,370 1,888 Contract liabilities - fair value haircut 10,455 14,975 Share based payments expense 166,099 7,338 Restructuring charges 1,407 - Foreign exchange movements 10,004 (13,808) Impairment (credit)/loss on trade receivables (433) (86) Movements: Movements in trade receivables (17,216) 11,347 Movements in other receivables (476) 14,723 Movements in trade payables (1,421) 1,796 Movements in other payables (11,455) 10,018 Movement in other pensions (121) (367) Movements in provisions (4,506) 2,100 Movements in contract related assets (32,791) (20,812) Movements in contract liabilities 59,701 5,223 Cash generated from operations 123,363 155,557 Interest paid (40,470) (38,072) Interest received 8 17 Tax paid (4,434) (4,955) Net cash inflow from operating activities 78,467 112,547 Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,095) (1,768) Purchase and development of intangible assets (3,201) (33,629) Acquisition of a business, net of cash (489,432) (15,964) Proceeds from IPO, net of underwriting costs 659,409 - Settlement of share-based payments (112,686) - Net cash inflow/(outflow)from investing activities 51,995 (51,361) Net cash inflow before financing activities 130,462 61,186

Nine months ended Nine months ended 31 July 2021 31 July 2020 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities Proceeds from contribution of share premium 135,338 - Proceeds from bank borrowings 300,000 - Payment of arrangement fees (3,764) - Repayment of bank borrowings (513,062) (2,700) Payment of interest rate swap premia (6,702) (4,290) Lease payments (3,680) (8,121) Loan repaid by intermediary parent undertaking 1,500 - Net cash outflow from financing activities (90,370) (15,111) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 40,092 46,075 Foreign exchange movements (12) (559) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 94,933 38,197 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 135,013 83,713

APPENDIX 2 Reconciliation from IFRS to Adjusted Pro Forma Figures

IFRS Revenue to Adjusted Revenue

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Revenue - IFRS 148.0 111.7 32% 407.7 327.4 25% Adjustments Contract liability haircut amortized 3.0 3.9 -23% 10.5 15.0 -30% Pro Forma Rancher 0.0 9.7 -100% 3.7 23.3 -84% Adjusted revenue 151.0 125.3 21% 421.9 365.7 15%

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in 2021 Q3YTD, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and Q3 YTD.

IFRS Operating Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Operating loss - IFRS (30.5) 22.9 nm (181.3) 20.6 nm Adjustments Depreciation and Amortization 40.3 32.8 23% 119.1 100.6 18% Separately reported items 4.9 0.6 nm 14.1 0.6 nm Contract liability haircut amortized 3.0 3.9 -23% 10.5 15.0 -30% Non-recurring items 5.0 6.8 -26% 18.3 20.8 -12% Share-based payments - charge 18.3 3.0 nm 166.1 7.3 nm Share-based payments - ER taxes 1.2 0.0 nm 7.0 0.0 nm Foreign exchange - unrealized 13.0 (15.9) nm 12.1 (15.0) nm Adjusted EBITDA - Non Pro Forma 55.2 54.1 2% 165.9 149.9 11% Pro Forma Rancher 0.0 (3.7) -100% (1.8) (12.1) -85% Adjusted EBITDA - Pro Forma 55.2 50.4 10% 164.1 137.8 19%

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in YTD 2021, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and YTD.

Adjusted Deferred Revenue to IFRS Deferred Revenue

USD USD millions Q3 Q3 Growth Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Movement in contract liabilities: Pro Forma (9.8) 15.0 nm (62.4) (12.7) nm Pro Forma Rancher 0.0 3.0 nm 2.7 7.5 -64% Movement in contract liabilities: Non Pro Forma (9.8) 18.0 nm (59.7) (5.2) nm Adjustments: Contract liability haircut amortized (3.0) (3.9) -23% (10.5) (15.0) -30% Movement in contract liabilities - IFRS (12.8) 14.1 nm (70.2) (20.2) nm

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in YTD 2021, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and YTD.

