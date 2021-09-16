Log in
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
32.245 EUR   +1.43%
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -7-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -6-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -5-
DJ
PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -6-

09/16/2021
IFRS Net Cash inflow from Operating Activities to Adjusted uFCF 

USD USD millions                                      Q3     Q3 Growth    Q3 YTD  Q3 YTD Growth 
                                                  2021   2020      %      2021    2020      % 
 
Net cash inflow from operating activities         26.7   21.8    22%      78.5   112.5   -30% 
Interest paid                                     11.7   10.9     7%      40.5    38.1     6% 
Tax paid                                           0.4    1.6   -75%       4.4     5.0   -12% 
Cash generated from operations                    38.8   34.3    13%     123.4   155.6   -21% 
 
Addbacks - non cash items                       (76.9) (22.2)   246%   (313.0) (111.0)   182% 
Movements - other working capital                  4.8 (11.8)     nm      30.6  (37.9)     nm 
Movement in other pensions                         0.2    0.5   -60%       0.1     0.4   -75% 
Movements in provisions                            1.4  (3.7)     nm       4.5   (2.1)     nm 
Movements in contract related assets              11.0    7.8    41%      32.8    20.8    58% 
Movements in contract liabilities                (9.8)   18.0     nm    (59.7)   (5.2)     nm 
 
Operating loss per IFRS Statements              (30.5)   22.9     nm   (181.3)    20.6     nm 
Depreciation and Amortization                     40.3   32.8    23%     119.1   100.6    18% 
EBITDA per IFRS Statements                         9.8   55.7   -82%    (62.2)   121.2     nm 
 
Separately reported items                          4.9    0.6     nm      14.1     0.6     nm 
Non-recurring items                                5.0    6.8   -26%      18.3    20.8   -12% 
Share-based payments - charge                     18.3    3.0     nm     166.1     7.3     nm 
Share-based payments - ER taxes                    1.2    0.0     nm       7.0     0.0     nm 
Deferred revenue haircut                           3.0    3.9   -23%      10.5    15.0   -30% 
Foreign Exchange - Unrealized                     13.0 (15.9)     nm      12.1  (15.0)     nm 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                                   55.2   54.1     2%     165.9   149.9    11% 
Rancher Pro-Forma Adjustment                       0.0  (3.7)  -100%     (1.8)  (12.1)   -85% 
Adjusted EBITDA (SUSE & Rancher Pro Forma)        55.2   50.4    10%     164.1   137.8    19% 
Movement in contract liabilities                   9.8 (15.0)     nm      62.4    12.7     nm 
Adjusted Cash EBITDA (SUSE & Rancher Pro Forma)   65.0   35.4    84%     226.5   150.5    50% 
 
IFRS 15                                          (8.3)  (6.5)    28%    (25.6)  (15.8)    62% 
IFRS 16                                          (1.8)  (2.2)   -18%     (5.4)   (8.5)   -36% 
Change in core working capital                  (14.2)    8.8     nm    (41.8)    13.5     nm 
Gross capital expenditure                        (1.3)  (0.8)    63%     (2.1)   (1.8)    17% 
Tax expense                                      (0.4)  (1.6)   -75%     (4.4)   (5.0)   -12% 
Other adjustments - Rancher Pro Forma              0.0  (2.2)  -100%     (1.8)   (6.4)   -72% 
 
Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow                 39.0   30.9            145.4   126.5

Note: The Pro Forma Rancher adjustment is 1 month in YTD 2021, and for the full periods in 2020 Q3 and YTD.

APPENDIX 3 Supplementary Information

Adjusted Profit Before Tax 

USD USD millions                        Q3    Q3 Growth   Q3 YTD Q3 YTD Growth 
                                    2021  2020      %     2021   2020      % 
 
Adj Revenue                        151.0 125.3    21%    421.9  365.7    15% 
Adj EBITDA                          55.2  50.4    10%    164.1  137.8    19% 
Depreciation - PPE                   1.1   1.6   -31%      3.4    3.4     0% 
Depreciation - Right of Use Assets   1.5   1.9   -21%      4.6    7.8   -41% 
Net Finance Costs                    8.1   5.8    40%     38.1   46.1   -17% 
Adj Profit Before Tax               44.5  41.1     8%    118.0   80.5    47% 
Adj Profit Before Tax %              29%   33%             28%    22%

ACV - By Route to Market 

USD USD millions     Q3   Q3 Growth   Q3 YTD (3mR) Q3 YTD Growth 
                 2021 2020      %           2021   2020      % 
ACV by RTM 
End User         97.8 66.2    48%          301.2  233.5    29% 
IHV              21.2 19.7     8%           64.4   59.5     8% 
Total           119.0 85.9    39%          365.6  293.0    25%

ACV - By Region 

USD USD millions                    Q3   Q3 Growth   Q3 YTD (3mR) Q3 YTD Growth 
                                2021 2020      %           2021   2020      % 
 
Europe, Middle East and Africa  39.9 29.3    36%          160.7  136.8    17% 
North America                   56.8 40.8    39%          143.5  109.9    31% 
Asia Pacific and Japan           9.0  7.2    25%           26.1   20.4    28% 
Greater China                   10.0  5.9    69%           26.4   19.9    33% 
Latin America                    3.3  2.7    22%            8.9    6.0    48% 
Total                          119.0 85.9    39%          365.6  293.0    25%

APPENDIX 4 Comparable Data for Prior Periods 

                                       2020                       2021 
USD USD millions                            Q1    Q2     Q3    Q4      Q1    Q2    Q3 
 
ACV by Sol's                  Core      95.1  90.3   74.9  84.7   111.3  94.6 101.5 
                              Emerging  13.4   8.3   11.0  13.0    26.3  14.4  17.5 
                              Total    108.5  98.6   85.9  97.7   137.6 109.0 119.0 
 
Adj Revenue                   Core     106.1 115.0  114.5 122.2   118.6 121.4 133.2 
                              Emerging   8.8  10.5   10.8  11.2    15.5  15.4  17.8 
                              Total    114.9 125.5  125.3 133.4   134.1 136.8 151.0 
 
Cost of sales                            7.1   7.5    7.6   8.4     8.1  10.5  11.6 
Gross Profit                           107.8 118.0  117.7 125.0   126.0 126.3 139.4 
% Margin                                 94%   94%    94%   94%     94%   92%   92% 
 
Sales, Marketing & Operations           35.4  34.1   32.9  42.5    31.5  35.9  39.0 
Research & Development                  20.3  20.1   20.3  22.2    22.0  22.4  25.4 
General & Administrative                14.5  14.0   14.1  24.5    11.8  19.8  19.8 
Total operating expenses                70.2  68.2   67.3  89.2    65.3  78.1  84.2 
 
Adj EBITDA                              37.6  49.8   50.4  35.8    60.7  48.2  55.2 
Adj EBITDA Margin                        33%   40%    40%   27%     45%   35%   37% 
 
Change in deferred revenue              18.3   9.4 (15.0) (7.0)    46.4   6.2   9.8 
Adj Cash EBITDA                         55.9  59.2   35.4  28.8   107.1  54.4  65.0 
% Margin                                 49%   47%    28%   22%     80%   40%   43%

Note: The Q3/Q4 20 Adjusted AEBITDA has been revised since the publication of the pro forma history on the Company website. This represents a phasing adjustment, reducing Cash AEBITDA by USD3.9m in Q3 20, and increasing Cash AEBITDA Q4 '20 by USD3.9m.

APPENDIX 5 Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

This document contains certain alternative performance measures (collectively, "APMs") including ACV, ARR, NRR, ACV to Revenue Conversion, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash EBITDA, Adjusted Cash EBITDA margin, Adjusted uFCF, Cash Conversion, and Net Debt that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS, Luxembourg GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Certain of these measures are derived from the IFRS accounts of the Company and others are derived from management reporting or the accounting or controlling systems of the Group.

SUSE presents APMs because they are used by management in monitoring, evaluating and managing its business, and management believes these measures provide an enhanced understanding of SUSE's underlying results and related trends. The definitions of the APMs may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and have limitations as analytical tools and should, therefore, not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of SUSE's operating results as reported under IFRS or Luxembourg GAAP. APMs such as ACV, ARR, NRR, ACV to Revenue Conversion, Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash EBITDA, Adjusted Cash EBITDA Margin, Adjusted uFCF, Cash Conversion, RPO and Net Debt are not measurements of SUSE's performance or liquidity under IFRS, Luxembourg GAAP or German GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to results for the period or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS, Luxembourg GAAP, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities.

SUSE has defined each of the following APMs as follows:

"Annual Contract Value" or "ACV": ACV represents the first 12 months monetary value of a contract. If total contract duration is less than 12 months, 100% of invoicing is included in ACV;

"ACV to Revenue Conversion": expressed as a percentage, this APM represents revenue in a given period expressed as a percentage of ACV generated over the same period. The conversion percentage is dependent on the duration and timing of new contracts in the period as well as the renewal timing of existing contracts for any given quarter or fiscal year;

"Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR": ARR represents the sum of the monthly contractual value for subscriptions and recurring elements of contracts in a given period, multiplied by 12. ARR for SUSE is calculated three months in arrears, given backdated royalties relating to IHV and Cloud, and hence reflects the customer base as of three months prior;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

