PRESS RELEASE : SUSE S.A.: Quarterly Statement Q3 -7

"Net Retention Rate" or "NRR": expressed as a percentage, NRR indicates the proportion of ARR that has been retained over the prior 12-month period, which is inclusive of up-sell, cross-sell, down-sell, churn and pricing. It excludes ARR from net new logo end-user customers. The NRR is calculated three months in arrears, aligned to the calculation of ARR;

"Adjusted Revenue": Revenue as reported in the statutory accounts of the Company, adjusted for fair value adjustments;

"Adjusted EBITDA": this APM represents earnings before net finance costs, share of loss of associate and tax, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, share based payments, fair value adjustment to deferred revenue, statutory separately reported items, specific non-recurring items and net unrealized foreign exchange (gains)/losses;

"Adjusted Cash EBITDA": this APM represents Adjusted EBITDA plus changes in contract liabilities in the related period and excludes the impact of contract liabilities - deferred revenue haircut;

"Adjusted Cash EBITDA Margin": expressed as a percentage, this APM represents Adjusted Cash EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue;

"Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow" or "Adjusted uFCF": this APM represents Adjusted Cash EBITDA less capital expenditure related cash outflow, working capital movements (excluding deferred revenue, which is factored into Adjusted Cash EBITDA, and non-recurring items), cash taxes and the reversal of non-cash accounting adjustments relating to IFRS 15 and IFRS 16;

"Cash Conversion": expressed as a percentage, this APM represents Adjusted uFCF divided by Adjusted EBITDA;

"Adjusted PBT": is Adjusted EBITDA (post IFRS 15 and 16), less D&A (excluding intangible amortization) less net financial expense;

"Contractual Liabilities and Remaining Performance Obligations" or "RPO": RPO represents the unrecognized proportion of remaining performance obligations towards subscribers (e.g., the amount of revenue that has been invoiced, but not yet recognized as revenue) plus amounts for which binding irrevocable commitments have been received but have yet to be invoiced; and

"Net Debt": this APM represents the sum of non-current financial liabilities, non-current lease liabilities, current financial liabilities and current lease liabilities less cash and cash equivalents as of the respective balance sheet date (excluding capitalized debt arrangement fees (net of amortization) and gains on loan modifications).

