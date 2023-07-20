SUSE SA is Luxembourg-based company that provides open-source software solutions. This company offers its services into two open-source software product categories - the SUSE Linux Enterprise product family, which comprises core Linux operating system offering, and the SUSE Rancher product family, which comprises container management platform offering. Both of these products offer support for desktop, cloud and data center, as well as Edge computing solutions. SUSE offers its solutions for air traffic control systems, weather forecasting technologies, trains and satellites. This company also offers its services to multiple other industries including Automotive, Telecom, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology and Software and Federal.

Sector Software