SUSE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
Today at 05:50 am
Share
Already positive, the research from Jefferies and its analyst Charles Brennan still consider the stock as a Buy opportunity.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06:12:12 2023-09-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|15.58 EUR
|0.00%
|+0.19%
|-7.48%
|11:50am
|SUSE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|Aug. 30
|SUSE S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
|CI
|SUSE : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|SUSE S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
|CI
|SUSE : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
|MD
|Software provider Suse continues to grow only slowly
|DP
|Moody's Places SUSE on Review for Downgrade Amid Privatization Bid from EQT
|MT
|Deutsche Bank Research downgrades Suse to 'Hold' - Target 16 euros
|DP
|SUSE : Deutsche Bank is now Neutral
|MD
|JPMorgan leaves Suse at 'Neutral' - Target 14 euros
|DP
|Suse Shares Soar After EQT Launches Bid to Take Company Private
|DJ
|Correction to Suse Article
|DJ
|SUSE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
|MD
|Jefferies leaves Suse at 'Buy' - Target 17 euros
|DP
|Major shareholder EQT wants to take Suse off the stock exchange - takeover bid
|DP
|SUSE : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|European shares open lower as rate jitters, China woes loom large
|RE
|Offer for Suse - Jefferies: EQT bends to the inevitable
|DP
|Suse Shareholder Intends to Take Company Private, Delisting From Frankfurt
|DJ
|EQT Private Equity Launches Privatization Bid for SUSE
|MT
|German software firm SUSE to be taken private by EQT for 16 euros per share
|RE
|Suse majority shareholder announces takeover offer for remaining papers
|DP
|Marcel Lux III Sarl entered into a transaction framework agreement to acquire the remaining 21.02% stake in SUSE S.A. for approximately ?570 million in a voluntary tender offer transaction.
|CI
|JPMorgan leaves Suse at 'Neutral' - Target 14 euros
|DP
|SUSE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
|MD
|SUSE Appoints New Finance, Strategy Chiefs
|MT
|Suse appoints new chief financial officer
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.60%
|2 872 M $
|+45.23%
|2 911 M $
|-11.56%
|2 976 M $
|-9.80%
|3 023 M $
|+16.85%
|3 058 M $
|+30.88%
|2 520 M $
|+15.14%
|2 494 M $
|+21.31%
|3 254 M $
|+48.08%
|2 489 M $
|+30.84%
|2 455 M $