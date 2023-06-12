Advanced search
SUSE S A : Appoints Open Source Veteran Werner Knoblich as New Chief Revenue Officer

06/12/2023 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • SUSE strengthens sales leadership and organization to best serve customers

LUXEMBOURG

SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced new strategic hires to strengthen its executive team, including the appointment of Werner Knoblich as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

"As we continue our path of innovation and growth, it's important we have the right structure and systems in place." said SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen. "Our customers need a single point of contact close to where they are, so we can fully address their needs. Just as important, however, is having the right people to make it happen, which is why I'm excited to welcome Werner to SUSE. He is extremely focused on delivering for customers and getting results and is a great addition to our leadership team."

Knoblich has been a senior commercial leader in open source for more than two decades. Most recently, Werner was Global CRO at SaaS provider Mambu, and prior to that he led the Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA) business at Red Hat for 18 years, where he grew it from $20 million in 2003 to over $1.5 billion in 2021. Starting July 1, Knoblich will report to Dirk-Peter van Leeuwenand work closely with Chief Customer Officer Imran Khan.

"I'm deeply passionate about open source and believe it's the best way to operate," Knoblich said. "In a meritocracy, the best idea wins. SUSE has been a leading open source champion for years and I am looking forward to helping our customers, partners and community."

SUSE is also strengthening its regional general manager (GM) leadership across four distinct geographies: Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America and EMEA. This regional structure will help to further improve local collaboration and customer experience.

Within SUSE's newly formed sales organization, the company welcomes Josep Garcia as regional GM for APAC. Based in Singapore, Garcia brings more than 29 years of experience in the region, including 16 years at Red Hat where he significantly grew both their channel and direct territories.

For more information about SUSE, visit www.suse.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere - from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, giving customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words "aims," "targets," "will," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

###

Copyright 2023 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

