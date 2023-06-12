SUSE S A : Appoints Open Source Veteran Werner Knoblich as New Chief Revenue Officer

LUXEMBOURG

"As we continue our path of innovation and growth, it's important we have the right structure and systems in place." said SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen. "Our customers need a single point of contact close to where they are, so we can fully address their needs. Just as important, however, is having the right people to make it happen, which is why I'm excited to welcome Werner to SUSE. He is extremely focused on delivering for customers and getting results and is a great addition to our leadership team."

Knoblich has been a senior commercial leader in open source for more than two decades. Most recently, Werner was Global CRO at SaaS provider Mambu, and prior to that he led the Europe, Middle East and Africa(EMEA) business at Red Hat for 18 years, where he grew it from $20 million in 2003 to over $1.5 billion in 2021. Starting July 1, Knoblich will report to Dirk-Peter van Leeuwenand work closely with Chief Customer Officer Imran Khan.

"I'm deeply passionate about open source and believe it's the best way to operate," Knoblich said. "In a meritocracy, the best idea wins. SUSE has been a leading open source champion for years and I am looking forward to helping our customers, partners and community."

SUSE is also strengthening its r egional general manager (GM) leadership across four distinct geographies: Asia-Pacific (APAC) , North America, Latin America and EMEA. This regional structure will help to further improve local collaboration and customer experience.

Within SUSE's newly formed sales organization, the company welcomes Josep Garcia as regional GM for APAC. Based in Singapore, Garcia brings more than 29 years of experience in the region, including 16 years at Red Hat where he significantly grew both their channel and direct territories.

