    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/18 08:37:19 am EDT
30.02 EUR   +0.07%
08:21aSUSE S.A. : Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
EQ
04/25EQT, Thoma Bravo Cancel Potential Deal for SUSE After Failed Negotiations
MT
03/29Ondat Teams with SUSE to Protect Customers’ Sensitive Data with Enhanced Kubernetes Security
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

05/18/2022 | 08:21am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: SUSE S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

18.05.2022 / 14:19
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION 

18.05.2022

 

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,715 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.

Total number of voting rights: 169,291,715

  

Company Information

Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com

 

Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail:  andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone:  +44 7764 471872


 

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

 
  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)

SUSE S.A.  (E3665)
  1. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)

/
  1. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer

169,291,715
  1. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii

169,291,715
  1. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)

169,291,715
  1. Origin of the changeiii

Share capital increase

 

  1.           Date when the change occurred

16 May 2022
  1.           In the previous notification (optional)

 
  • the total number of shares was of
 169,027,117
  • the total number of voting rights was of
 169,027,117
  • the total number of exercisable voting rights was of
 169,027,117

 

____________________________

Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii  For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii  As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.


18.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355757  18.05.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 664 M - -
Net income 2022 2,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 487 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8 000x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 341 M 5 341 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,78x
EV / Sales 2023 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 242
Free-Float 23,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,60 $
Average target price 40,32 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Melissa di Donato Chief Executive Officer
Andrew William Myers Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Martin Göran Persson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sheng Liang President-Engineering & Innovation
Thomas A. di Giacomo Chief Technology & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSE S.A.-25.37%5 341
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.58%191 787
SAP SE-24.79%115 820
SERVICENOW INC.-33.32%86 769
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.61%32 297
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-13.27%20 224