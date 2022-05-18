SUSE S.A.: Disclosure in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

PUBLICATION OF REGULATED INFORMATION
18.05.2022
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with article 14 of the Transparency Law, SUSE S.A. confirms that as at 16 May 2022, its issued share capital consists of 169,291,715 shares, each with voting rights of one vote per share.
Total number of voting rights: 169,291,715
Company Information
Company: SUSE S.A., société anonyme
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 225816
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
LEI: 213800C9JTKV8DLW6403
ISIN: LU2333210958
CSSF Ref Number: E3665
Internet: www.suse.com
Enquiries
For further information, please contact:
Andy McDonald, Chief Legal Officer
E-mail: andrew.mcdonald@suse.com
Phone: +44 7764 471872
Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers
- Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
- Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
- Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
- Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
- Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
- Origin of the changeiii
|
- Date when the change occurred
|
16 May 2022
|
- In the previous notification (optional)
|
|
- the total number of shares was of
|169,027,117
|
- the total number of voting rights was of
|169,027,117
|
- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of
|169,027,117
____________________________
i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.
ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.
iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.