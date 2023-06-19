SUSE S.A.: SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 

EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel

LUXEMBOURG – June 19, 2023 – SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announces that its CFO, Andy Myers is to step down from the Management Board and as CFO at the end of this month. SUSE’s Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, Jonathan Atack, will join the Management Board and serve as interim CFO from the beginning of July. The transition is well underway, and a permanent successor will be announced in due course.

Jonathan Atack has worked within our CFO team, reporting to Andy Myers for the past two years. He has over 30 years of working in senior financial roles for companies across a range of sectors. Among other appointments, he was Finance Director for Bass International Brewers and CFO for ING Investment Management based in the Hague.

SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen said, “All of us at SUSE thank Andy for his dedicated service and for the positive impact he has made during his time with us. He has navigated multiple acquisitions, played a key role in SUSE’s IPO, and had the responsibility of leading our company as interim CEO prior to my joining. We will miss his astute judgment and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Commenting on his three years at SUSE, Andy Myers said, “It has been an incredibly exciting time at SUSE. The company ethos of being truly open has made a great impression on me, along with the extremely talented colleagues I have had the pleasure to work with. I will be following SUSE’s progress under DP’s leadership and rooting for its continued success in the months and years ahead.”

The Company also announces the reappointment of Andy McDonald to the Management Board with effect from 1 July and on an interim basis until a permanent CFO is appointed. Andy McDonald has been Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of the Company since March 2021.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,300 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words “aims,” “targets,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.