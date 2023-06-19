Advanced search
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:32:05 2023-06-19 pm EDT
13.89 EUR   -0.75%
01:15pSuse S.a. : SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 
12:10pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
06/12Suse S A : Appoints Open Source Veteran Werner Knoblich as New Chief Revenue Officer
SUSE S.A.: SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 

06/19/2023 | 01:15pm EDT
EQS-News: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SUSE S.A.: SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 

19.06.2023 / 19:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 

SUSE Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations Jonathan Atack 

to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) 

LUXEMBOURG – June 19, 2023 – SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announces that its CFO, Andy Myers is to step down from the Management Board and as CFO at the end of this month. SUSE’s Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations, Jonathan Atack, will join the Management Board and serve as interim CFO from the beginning of July. The transition is well underway, and a permanent successor will be announced in due course.

Jonathan Atack has worked within our CFO team, reporting to Andy Myers for the past two years. He has over 30 years of working in senior financial roles for companies across a range of sectors. Among other appointments, he was Finance Director for Bass International Brewers and CFO for ING Investment Management based in the Hague.

SUSE CEO Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen said, “All of us at SUSE thank Andy for his dedicated service and for the positive impact he has made during his time with us. He has navigated multiple acquisitions, played a key role in SUSE’s IPO, and had the responsibility of leading our company as interim CEO prior to my joining. We will miss his astute judgment and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” 

Commenting on his three years at SUSE, Andy Myers said, “It has been an incredibly exciting time at SUSE. The company ethos of being truly open has made a great impression on me, along with the extremely talented colleagues I have had the pleasure to work with. I will be following SUSE’s progress under DP’s leadership and rooting for its continued success in the months and years ahead.” 

The Company also announces the reappointment of Andy McDonald to the Management Board with effect from 1 July and on an interim basis until a permanent CFO is appointed. Andy McDonald has been Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of the Company since March 2021. 

 

ENDS

About SUSE 

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. 

SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,300 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 

Forward-Looking Statements 

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words “aims,” “targets,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release. 


19.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2333210958
WKN: SUSE5A
Indices: SDAX,
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1660671

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660671  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660671&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
