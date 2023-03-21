Advanced search
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
21-March-2023
16.92 EUR   +0.12%
12:48pSuse S.a. : SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
EQ
12:46pSuse S.a. : SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
EQ
04:21aSuse S A : Transcript Q1 2023
PU
SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO

03/21/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: SUSE S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO

21-March-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO

The Supervisory Board of SUSE S.A. today appointed industry veteran Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO starting on 1 May 2023. Melissa Di Donato, who has led SUSE since 2019 and through the IPO, has decided to step down.

Andy Myers, SUSE’s CFO, will additionally assume the position of CEO on an interim basis to facilitate an orderly transition.

This announcement contains inside information. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of SUSE S.A. is Andrew McDonald, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary.

Contacts

Investors:    

Jonathan Atack     

Investor Relations, SUSE    

Phone: +44 7741 136 019   

Email: ir@suse.com     


Matt Jones

Investor Relations, SUSE

Phone: +44 7809 690 336

Email: ir@suse.com

Media:

Marisa Wagner

Kekst CNC

Phone: +49 1525 437 2777

Email: Marisa.wagner@kekstcnc.com

 

21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SUSE S.A.
11-13 Boulevard de la Foire
1528 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: LU2333210958
WKN: SUSE5A
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1588487

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1588487  21-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 721 M - -
Net income 2023 24,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 366 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 067 M 3 067 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
EV / Sales 2024 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Melissa di Donato Roos Chief Executive Officer
Andrew William Myers Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Martin Göran Persson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas A. di Giacomo Chief Technology & Product Officer
Christine Hilary Ashton Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSE S.A.0.36%3 067
ORACLE CORPORATION6.39%234 775
SAP SE17.17%141 204
SERVICENOW, INC.12.07%88 335
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.12.58%36 873
HUBSPOT, INC.34.80%19 251