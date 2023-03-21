SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
SUSE S.A.: SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
SUSE S.A. appoints Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO
The Supervisory Board of SUSE S.A. today appointed industry veteran Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen as new CEO starting on 1 May 2023. Melissa Di Donato, who has led SUSE since 2019 and through the IPO, has decided to step down.
Andy Myers, SUSE’s CFO, will additionally assume the position of CEO on an interim basis to facilitate an orderly transition.
