SUSE S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Mr
|First name:
|Andrew
|Last name(s):
|Myers
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|LU2333210958
b) Nature of the transaction
|Members of the management board have been awarded, under a Long Term Incentive Plan, conditional rights to acquire / subscribe shares of the issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 EUR
|10894 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.0000 EUR
|10894.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XFRA
