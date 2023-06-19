Suse chief financial officer leaves

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The chief financial officer of Linux specialist Suse, Andy Myers, is stepping down at the end of the month. Until a successor is found, Jonathan Atack will take over his duties on July 1, the company announced Monday in Luxembourg. He has reported to Myers as vice president of finance and investor relations for the past two years, it said. The search for a chief financial officer is underway, it said. Suse had recently reported weaker-than-expected performance in its second fiscal quarter and lowered its full-year outlook in May./nas