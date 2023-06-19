Advanced search
    SUSE   LU2333210958

SUSE S.A.

(SUSE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:07:40 2023-06-19 pm EDT
13.88 EUR   -0.79%
Suse chief financial officer leaves
DP
SUSE Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers 
EQ
12:10pGlobal markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
MS
Suse chief financial officer leaves

06/19/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - The chief financial officer of Linux specialist Suse, Andy Myers, is stepping down at the end of the month. Until a successor is found, Jonathan Atack will take over his duties on July 1, the company announced Monday in Luxembourg. He has reported to Myers as vice president of finance and investor relations for the past two years, it said. The search for a chief financial officer is underway, it said. Suse had recently reported weaker-than-expected performance in its second fiscal quarter and lowered its full-year outlook in May./nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 694 M - -
Net income 2023 16,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 164x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 589 M 2 589 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
EV / Sales 2024 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends SUSE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,28 $
Average target price 20,42 $
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Peter van Leeuwen Chief Executive Officer
Andrew William Myers Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Martin Göran Persson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas A. di Giacomo Chief Technology & Product Officer
Christine Hilary Ashton Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUSE S.A.-16.92%2 589
ORACLE CORPORATION53.49%338 717
SAP SE31.28%161 336
SERVICENOW, INC.45.64%115 211
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.28.66%43 664
HUBSPOT, INC.79.61%25 778
